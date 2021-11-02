|
Apple Pay expands in Costa Rica

Monday 8 November 2021

Continuing its global expansion, the US-based brand Apple and its online payment service Apple Pay are now available in Costa Rica.

Four of the country’s banks support Apple Pay payments, including Scotiabank, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), and BAC Credomatic.

Apple users can add their debit or credit card to the wallet app on their smartphones and pay for goods using iPhones, Macs, or Apple Watch devices at various locations across the country that support contactless payments. 

In addition to Costa Rica, Apple Pay will also be available in Azerbaijan and Colombia, starting the beginning of November 2021, adding to a total number of 69 countries and regions worldwide. However, the service of sending and receiving money via Apple Cash and Apple Pay remains available only in the US.

