Mastercard brings Apple Pay to consumers in Qatar

Friday 8 October 2021 14:12 CET | News

Mastercard has offered its cardholders in Qatar a mobile payment solution to help customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else and handling cash.

This supports the efforts to develop digitisation initiatives, enable alternatives for merchants, and the adoption of digital payments aligned with the country’s national vision 2030 and digital transformation journey.

Qatar becomes the third country in the Middle East where Mastercard has launched Apple Pay, following the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


