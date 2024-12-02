This will enable merchants to use the iPhone to accept in-person, contactless payments securely. In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone aims to make it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, and digital wallets using only their phone and a partner-enables iOS app. This will require no additional hardware or payment terminal.





Tap to Pay in European markets

Merchants in possession of an iPhone XS or a later model running the latest iOS version can prompt the customer to hold their contactless card, Apple Watch, iPhone, or other digital wallet near their device. The payment will be completed securely using NFC technology.

The feature works with contactless credit and debit cards from popular payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa. Apple is in collaboration with multiple payment platforms and app developers across the payment and commerce industry to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, including Global Payments, Revolut, Adyen, myPOS, Viva, SumUp, and Mollie, among others, depending on the region. A collaboration with hobex is soon to follow. Payment platforms and developers can integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps to help merchants offer a more convenient experience for their customers and themselves at checkout.

Apple designed its Tap to Pay for privacy and security, so client data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and Apple does not have the information on what is being purchased or who is buying it.

In March 2025, Adyen, Nexi and Viva.com officially launched Tap to Pay on iPhone is diverse European markets. Nexi expanded this service in Finland and Switzerland, Viva.com launched it on its platform in Bulgaria, Finland, Hungary, Poland, and Portugal, and Adyen released it in in nine markets, including Bulgaria, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.