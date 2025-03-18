Viva.com expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to five additional countries

Viva.com offers a comprehensive suite of all-in-one business solutions, providing a wide range of financial services. The company has developed a dynamic ecosystem in partnership with over 450 technology providers, integrating local and alternative payment methods throughout the continent. Viva.com aims to deliver a value-driven platform that enables businesses to adopt the latest technology.
Viva.com introduces Tap to Pay on iPhone in Bulgaria, Finland, Hungary, Poland, and Portugal. With just an iPhone and the Terminal iOS app from Viva.com, local businesses can accept various forms of contactless payments, such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets without the need for extra hardware or a payment terminal. This feature is available in 15 European countries, including those previously launched: Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and the UK.
With Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva.com Terminal iOS app, businesses can attract new customers by offering a simplified checkout experience. They can process payments on the go and event trial setups like line-busting. Contactless payments cater to businesses of all sizes, micro, small, medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), across various sectors including cafes, retail, hotels, home deliveries, and independent contractors.
Merchants can set up Tap to Pay on iPhone by downloading the Viva.com Terminal app from the Apple App Store on their iPhone XS or later, if they are using the latest version of iOS. Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology utilises the device's built-in features to ensure that customer data remains private and secure. When processing a payment, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction details on the device or its servers.
As a result of Viva.com’s rapid onboarding process, businesses can begin accepting payments instantly with over 40 payment methods. There are 0% transaction fees when using the Viva.com business debit card, and businesses can experience zero downtime and access dynamic currency conversion, and more.
