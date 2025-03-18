Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nexi expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Switzerland and Finland

Tuesday 18 March 2025 15:30 CET | News

European payments firm Nexi has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Switzerland and Finland, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments without additional hardware.

 

The rollout builds on previous launches in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Sweden. With this recent expansion, businesses in the two countries can now use an iPhone alongside Nexi’s SoftPOS functionality within the MyPayments app to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. In essence, the solution eliminates the need for a dedicated payment terminal, offering a streamlined way for merchants to process transactions.

 

European payments firm Nexi has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Switzerland and Finland, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments without additional hardware.

 

Increased accessibility for small businesses 

A representative from Nexi Finland stated that the introduction of the service provides merchants with greater flexibility at the point of sale, improving convenience for customers while supporting businesses of all sizes. 

Similarly, an official from Nexi Switzerland highlighted the benefits for small businesses, particularly those that had not previously accepted card payments. The representative noted that the service is well-suited for mobile businesses such as taxis, takeaway food vendors, and independent service providers, as it removes the requirement for additional payment devices. 

Nexi’s SoftPOS solution allows merchants to handle digital transactions efficiently while also offering features such as real-time transaction management and digital receipt issuance. The company has indicated plans to continue expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone across additional European markets where the service is available.

What else has Nexi been up to?

In February 2025, Nexi announced the expansion of its agreement with Klarna, with the two companies scaling their services globally. As part of this initiative, Nexi aimed to support its merchant customers across Europe to provide Klarna’s payment method to their shoppers.  

Also, the partnership enabled Klarna to be automatically added as a default option in the Nexi checkout offering, equipping merchants with the ability to scale their revenue due to the flexibility of the company’s solutions. 

For more information about Nexi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, Tap-to-Pay, expansion, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Nexi
Countries: Finland, Switzerland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Nexi

|
Discover all the Company news on Nexi and other articles related to Nexi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like