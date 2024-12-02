Amex GBT partners Amadeus

Amadeus is set to provide technology solutions looking to enable Amex GBT to deliver on its strategic pillars and business priorities, with the long-term technology agreement set out to address the challenges and opportunities associated with the evolving business travel sector.





Details on the collaboration and what it means for business travel

Based on the information provided in the announcement, following this agreement, Amex GBT’s B2B travel platform is set to be further strengthened by leveraging Amadeus’ technical capabilities, looking to help deliver both an improved, high-quality customer experience and operational efficiency.

Amex GBT is going to make use of an extensive range of Amadeus solutions following the renewed technology collaboration, aiming to provide servicing and support for customers, as well as disruption management solutions. As detailed in the press release, the enterprise will utilise the Amadeus Travel Platform to provide the most extensive possible range of content to customers in an efficient and scalable manner, including NDC-sourced content, through the Amex GBT marketplace.











Rajiv Ahluwalia, Amex GBT’s EVP, Global Supplier Partnerships commented on the collaboration and stated that having a marketplace within the travel industry means providing air, hotel, and ground-related content, together with a complete suite of servicing products and capabilities to their clients. Being a key partner, Amadeus is believed to be ideally placed for assisting the company with delivering value for customers and suppliers alike and to continue bringing innovation within the marketplace.

Rajiv Rajian, Amadeus EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Travel, Americas added that the renewed agreement with Amex GBT has a focus on having current and future traveller demands met, aiming to deliver the appropriate content and services at the right moment within the traveller’s journey. The company’s reach throughout the travel ecosystem enables it to connect the dots in ways that aim to assist with overcoming content fragmentation. Amadeus believes that by combining with Amex GBT’s expertise and customer servicing, they can create the journeys and experiences travellers expect, and is looking forward to supporting Amex GBT with their growth initiatives in the years to come.





Amadeus recent developments

Throughout 2022, Amadeus announced a multitude of developments, from partnerships to business strategy updates. One of the most recent ones marks the November collaboration with US-based post-transaction fraud platform Chargebacks911, which had the goal of assisting airlines with handling chargeback disputes.

Earlier in that same month, the company announced that it had applied for an e-money licence looking to embed fintech and payment services within the travel industry and thus provide regulated services. Another notable collaboration was the September one with BNPL provider Uplift, following which US- and Canada-based consumers were provided with BNPL travel payments.

The company also contributed to The Paypers Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023, where it offered insights into how to find the most appropriate partners for dealing with specific challenges.

For more information about Amadeus, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.