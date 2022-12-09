The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 provides international merchants, marketplaces, PSPs, acquiring banks, logistics companies, and payments professionals with a holistic view of the fast-growing cross-border market.
Our key objective is to assist ecommerce businesses in their bid to expand globally and boost revenue. Together with our contributors – merchants, top players, consultancies, and industry associations –, The Paypers managed to put together a comprehensive compendium of data that gives merchants and technology providers alike a crucial advantage to thrive in the cross-border payments and ecommerce market.
The fourth edition of the report features a specific focus on the most relevant developments and trends currently governing public dialogue in cross-border ecommerce and cross-border payments. The future of platforms and marketplaces, D2C ecommerce, the metaverse and the opportunities it brings, sustainability in ecommerce payments, and payments infrastructure and orchestration are just a couple of the themes analysed in-depth.
We put a lens on local markets, dwelling on several diverse spaces, from insights and local developments in the UK to digital transformation and the high-speed rise of the Asian market or LATAM. Moreover, we opened necessary conversations regarding PSD2 and instant payments, along with other poignant local and regional regulatory updates impacting cross-border payments and ecommerce.
Download the report now to gain insights into the following key points:
the state of affairs and size of the cross-border ecommerce market – editorials rich in facts, figures, and forecasts from Edgar, Dunn & Company
key developments and trends shaping the ecommerce space – interviews and editorials on the most important current trends from key personas at Lenovo, Marketplace Risk, Payment Options, MANGOPAY, Digital River, Vestiaire Collective, SecondLive
zooming in on cross-border payments – data, analyses, and insights on infrastructure, regulatory updates, and specific trends from CMSPI, IMRG, KPMG, FTI Consulting, Payments Consulting Network, Rhapsodies Conseil, IXOPAY, Thunes, Nuvei, AsiaPay, 2C2P, Worldline, AusPayNet, Unlimint, Bexs, AMVO, Payplug, Payment Universe
finding the best partners to deal with specific challenges – critical considerations on market strategy and performance improvement tactics from PagSeguro, Amadeus, Checkout.com, myPOS, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, CellPoint Digital, PPRO, Nexi, Akurateco
gaining a competitive edge in B2B cross-border ecommerce payments – lucid reports and tech use cases from DECTA and Airwallex.
Supporting partners
The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 is endorsed by five leading industry associations: AMVO, CMSPI, Edgar, Dunn & Company, IMRG, and Merchant Risk Council (MRC). Our key media partners, who will help us with the promotion of the report, are Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) and Ecommerce Berlin Expo.
We invite you to download your complimentary copy and explore the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 to stay one step ahead in this competitive market!
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
