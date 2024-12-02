Alviere and Oracle have entered a multi-year strategic agreement to integrate Embedded Finance capabilities into Oracle's industry application suites.

The arrangement was designed to allow enterprises using Oracle's software to access financial services, including card issuance, domestic and international payments, automated pay-by-bank workflows, and treasury functionality, without leaving their existing operational workflows.

As part of the agreement, Oracle will also participate in a new investment round in Alviere alongside the company's existing investors, though financial terms were not disclosed.

Embedding finance into enterprise workflows

The agreement positions Alviere's infrastructure as a layer within Oracle's application environment, targeting large organisations operating across regulated industries globally. Rather than requiring enterprises to connect to separate financial platforms, the integration places payment and treasury capabilities directly within the software systems those organisations already use to run core operations.

Alviere focuses on providing Embedded Finance infrastructure built for enterprise-scale and regulated environments. The services covered under this agreement, spanning card issuance, cross-border payments, pay-by-bank, and treasury management, address several of the more operationally complex financial functions that large businesses typically manage through multiple third-party providers or legacy systems.

Oracle's industry application portfolio spans a wide range of sectors, meaning the Embedded Finance capabilities could be deployed across diverse regulated markets. The agreement does not specify which Oracle application suites will be prioritised for integration or the timeline for individual product rollouts.

Strategic and market context

Embedded Finance has become an area of growing activity in enterprise software, as large platform providers look to retain operational workflows within their ecosystems while offering clients access to financial services. For software vendors operating at Oracle's scale, the process of integrating regulated payment infrastructure requires a partner with the necessary licences and compliance frameworks already in place, representing a gap Alviere positions itself to address.

The investment component of the deal adds a financial dimension beyond a standard technology partnership, though the structure and size of Oracle's participation in the funding round were not detailed in the announcement.