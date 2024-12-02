Airwallex has gained a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) licence to launch Yield in the Netherlands.

The licence was acquired from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and will allow the company to launch Yield and enable European businesses to generate returns on idle funds. The authorisation will also enable Airwallex to offer Money Market Funds (MMFs), offering SMEs access to a new method to generate returns on their idle cash.

Competitive returns and multi-currency balances for Yield users

Businesses that utilise Yield benefit from an intuitive investment experience fully integrated into the Airwallex platform for convenient fund management. They can also transfer funds between their cash balance and Yield account at any time, and manage and seek returns on balances held in EUR, USD, and GBP within the Airwallex account, without the need to open multiple accounts.

Yield offers flexibility, enabling businesses to access funds with ease whenever they need, leveraging both competitive returns and the operational agility to respond fast to unexpected expenses or opportunities. The launch of this solution in the Netherlands follows its rollout in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, reflecting Airwallex’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of innovative financial solutions globally.

The company chose the Netherlands as it experienced a 199% YoY increase in revenue driven by a tripling of active customer accounts, product launches, and developments across regulatory compliance and risk management for its new office in the country. Airwallex’s goal is to provide European businesses with the opportunity to earn more than double the returns provided by traditional banks, while keeping accessibility to cash open at all times.

Obtaining the licence from the AFM highlights the company’s mission to foster collaboration with the Dutch regulators, underscoring its commitment to compliance and responsible financial practices.

