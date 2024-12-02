Airwallex Capital has received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from MAS, allowing it to provide regulated investment solutions and custodial services.

Airwallex is a financial platform that transforms global banking for modern businesses. By integrating proprietary infrastructure, software, and AI, it simplifies account management, capital access, spending control, and financial service integration. Airwallex replaces outdated systems with a unified platform that offers multi-currency accounts, payment solutions, spend management, and embedded financial products.

With this new licence, Airwallex is now able to provide regulated investment solutions and custodial services to businesses in Singapore via its Airwallex Yield product.

Benefits of Airwallex Yield

Airwallex Yield serves as an investment fund management service that enables businesses to earn attractive returns on surplus funds they hold. Through Airwallex Yield, businesses can:

Maximise returns on their multi-currency funds by investing in highly-rated money market funds;

Grow their foreign currency balances without the need to open additional accounts;

Maintain liquidity with no lock-up periods, allowing businesses to transfer funds between cash balances and Yield accounts as necessary to support their growth.

Furthermore, Airwallex Capital is partnering with Fullerton Fund Management to oversee its Singapore Dollar (SGD) investment strategy, while Goldman Sachs Asset Management will manage its US Dollar (USD) solution, both of which bring significant institutional expertise to meet customers’ needs.

Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd is an active investment specialist that optimises investment outcomes and increases the investor experience. It serves various clients, including government entities and private wealth, by offering solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and treasury management.

The introduction of Airwallex Yield in Singapore comes after successful launches in Australia and Hong Kong. This move strengthens Airwallex’s mission to reshape the future of global finance, enabling companies to grow more quickly, intelligently, and according to their preferences.