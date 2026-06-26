Airwallex has raised USD 320 million in Series H funding, lifting its valuation to USD 11 billion, with Addition leading the round.

The round represents an increase from the USD 8 billion valuation the company held in December 2025. Returning investor Addition led the raise, with participation from Baillie Gifford, Hummingbird, QED Investors, T. Rowe Price, Hedosophia, Haun Ventures, Washington University in St. Louis, and Amex Ventures.

In addition, the proceeds are earmarked for accelerating product development in autonomous finance and agentic commerce, expanding Airwallex's infrastructure and regulatory presence across new markets, and growing the teams working on AI native financial software.

Jack Zhang, cofounder and CEO of Airwallex, described the company's investment over ten years in licences, local network integrations, and settlement infrastructure as the foundation the agentic economy now requires, adding that the new capital will allow the company to move more quickly into autonomous finance and agentic commerce.

Two new products target autonomous finance and agentic commerce

Alongside the funding announcement, Airwallex has unveiled two new product initiatives. The first, T:0, is an AI native financial platform designed to run the full finance function of a business, covering bookkeeping, forecasting, taxes, compliance, and reporting. The product targets founders and companies seeking financial management at a CFO level without requiring data migration. T:0 is currently in private beta and is expected to become more broadly available in the coming weeks.

The second product, Airi, is a consumer wallet built for agentic commerce. At launch, Airi incorporates Airwallex's existing one-click checkout capability, which the company reports has produced up to a 14% increase in successful checkout conversions for digital merchants in early testing. In the coming months, Airwallex plans to extend Airi to include delegated agent payments, spend limits, permission controls, and balances in multiple currencies. Combined with Airwallex's Agentic Commerce Suite, Airi is intended to support complete commerce flows built on regulated infrastructure.