Airwallex announces partnership with American Express





Following this collaboration, Airwallex clients in Australia, UK, Singapore, and Hong Kong have the possibility to accept American Express Cards as a payment method option from around the world. This will happen through payment links, ecommerce shopping extensions, and Xero invoice payments.

The companies’ aim is to offer businesses and merchants multi-currency cross-border payment solutions, while combining Airwallex’s payments and banking infrastructure, as well as its technology with the benefits and services that come with American Express’s services. Furthermore, customers having a wider variety of payment methods improve the overall experience at the point of sale, while offering them benefits from multiple revenue opportunities.











American Express’s expansion strategy

American Express is an integrated payments processor and card scheme that provides its global customers with various insights, services, and products. In January of 2023, the company announced the agreement to acquire Nipendo, to streamline B2B payments processes.

The acquisition is expected to close within the first fiscal quarter of 2023 and will allow American Express to connect to Nipendo’s platform. This will offer their customers the capability to communicate and automate procure-to-pay processes easily, including accounts payable and receivable.

Following the agreement, American Express aims to offer their customers a more efficient end-to-end B2B platform, where they can make payments and transfers faster and more securely. This will allow merchants and businesses to connect and transact on the Amex network as well, a digital B2B payment ecosystem launched in December 2022.



Airwallex’s partnerships and collaborations

Australia-based Fintech platform Airwallex offers its customers numerous payments services, while simplifying their financial operations, using its payments and banking infrastructure and technology.

The company had numerous partnerships in 2022, covering multiple geographies.

In December, Airwallex partnered with corporate travel platform TripActions, in order to support its global cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) needs. As part of this partnership, Airwallex offers its products and services from TripAction Liquid, the travel platform’s corporate card and expense management solutions.

By leveraging Airwallex’s payments and banking infrastructure, TripAction was enabled to develop travel and expense management experiences for its customers across numerous markets. The company offers a seamless, cost-efficient way to carry out conversion and payment funds in more than 45 currencies.

Airwallex appears as one of the key partners and collaborators in the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report for 2022-2023 published by The Paypers at the beginning of December 2022.

The report provides international merchants, payments enablers, and beyond with a holistic view of the market for 2022-2023. It puts a lens on local markets, dwelling on several diverse spaces, from insights and local developments in the UK to digital transformation and the high-speed rise of the Asian market or LATAM. Also, a necessary list of conversations has been opened regarding the PSD2 and instant payments, including other poignant local and regional regulatory updates that impact cross-border payments and ecommerce.

Airwallex contributed with expert insight and forecast to the report, providing information within lucid reports and tech use cases in B2B cross-border ecommerce payments.





For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



