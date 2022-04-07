The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023

The fourth edition features a specific focus on the most relevant developments and trends currently governing public dialogue in cross-border ecommerce and cross-border payments. The future of platforms and marketplaces, D2C ecommerce, the metaverse and the opportunities it brings, sustainability in ecommerce payments, and payments infrastructure and orchestration are just a couple of the themes analysed in-depth.
The report puts a lens on local markets, dwelling on several diverse spaces, from insights and local developments in the UK to digital transformation and the high-speed rise of the Asian market or LATAM. Moreover, necessary conversations have been opened regarding PSD2 and instant payments, along with other poignant local and regional regulatory updates impacting cross-border payments and ecommerce.
PSD3 could be formalised and adopted in the next three to five years, making payments faster and safer while aligning better with the EU’s legal framework.
Irrevocable real-time bank transfers will be the preferred and most optimised payment method in certain B2C ecommerce scenarios. Internet-connected devices (or IoT – the Internet of Things) is one area where real-time payments will be the ‘Appropriate’ Payment Method. Experts cite systems such as Pix and CoDi in LATAM or Alipay and WeChat in Asia as being at the forefront of the phenomenon.
Alternative payment methods (APMs) are here to stay, and the number of APMs will continue to grow. Globally, there are probably over 400 different APMs.
The metaverse is perceived as a frontier for B2C ecommerce. It will be worth exploring whether an entirely new set of payment methods and payment rails might be built from scratch, as it now seems that the metaverse is pleading for a new currency, specifically designed for the new world. Blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been poised to be the recognised foundation for all commerce in the metaverse.
Payments orchestration is expected to gain even more traction in 2023. However, experts warn that routing strategies are highly dependent on the merchant’s context – their product, region, whether they are operating in the retail or digital goods space, their vertical, regulatory requirements, and so on. These strategies are also restricted by the PSPs willing to work with the merchant – not all PSPs will work with all industry verticals. Nevertheless, top payments enablers stress the various intricacies related to the future of payments and service orchestration in the period to come.
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will allow for the simple and standardised exchange of data between two software applications.
The growth of the D2C phenomenon is indisputable. Experts activating in the field explain that the checkout experience should allow customers to pay in their local currency and with their preferred local payment methods. Without a localised checkout experience, brands risk high cart abandonment rates, leaving significant revenue on the table. Localised checkout is essential for growing your international ecommerce business and critical for conversion.
Sustainable cross-border payments solutions are forecasted to present a key opportunity to mitigate climate change.
Current predictions indicate a CAGR above 25.1% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2022-2028 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 3 trillion by 2028, according to the same source.
When it comes to B2B cross-border payments, the transaction value of all B2B payments taking place across borders is expected to exceed USD 42.7 trillion in 2026, from USD 34 trillion in 2021. Corporate buyers are more open towards ecommerce, with two-thirds choosing digital or remote channels when making purchases and 60% of B2B buyers stating that they are open to purchasing on digital marketplaces.
The following reputed consultancy firms, key merchants, and experienced payments providers and platforms contributed with expert insights and forecasts to the report, as follows, in a structure meant to shape the way we think about cross-border ecommerce payments in 2023:
Editorials rich in facts, figures, and forecasts on the size of the cross-border ecommerce market from Edgar, Dunn & Company;
Interviews and editorials on the most important current ecommerce trends from key personas at Lenovo, Marketplace Risk, Payment Options, MANGOPAY, Digital River, Vestiaire Collective, SecondLive;
Data, analyses, and insights on infrastructure, regulatory updates, and specific payments trends from CMSPI, IMRG, KPMG, FTI Consulting, Payments Consulting Network, Rhapsodies Conseil, IXOPAY, Thunes, Nuvei, AsiaPay, 2C2P, Worldline, AusPayNet, Unlimint, Bexs, AMVO, Payplug, Payment Universe;
Critical considerations on market strategy and performance improvement tactics from PagSeguro, Amadeus, Checkout.com, myPOS, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, CellPoint Digital, PPRO, Nexi, Akurateco;
The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 is endorsed by four leading industry associations: AMVO, CMSPI, Edgar, Dunn & Company, IMRG, and Merchant Risk Council (MRC). Our key media partners, who will help us with the promotion of the report, are Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) and Ecommerce Berlin Expo.
We invite you to download your complimentary copy and explore the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 to stay one step ahead in this competitive market!
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions