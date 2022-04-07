Subscribe
The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023

Friday 9 December 2022 15:45 CET | News

The Paypers has published the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023, which provides international merchants, payments enablers, and beyond with a holistic view of the market.

 

The fourth edition features a specific focus on the most relevant developments and trends currently governing public dialogue in cross-border ecommerce and cross-border payments. The future of platforms and marketplaces, D2C ecommerce, the metaverse and the opportunities it brings, sustainability in ecommerce payments, and payments infrastructure and orchestration are just a couple of the themes analysed in-depth.

The report puts a lens on local markets, dwelling on several diverse spaces, from insights and local developments in the UK to digital transformation and the high-speed rise of the Asian market or LATAM. Moreover, necessary conversations have been opened regarding PSD2 and instant payments, along with other poignant local and regional regulatory updates impacting cross-border payments and ecommerce.

 

Report highlights and key takeaways for 2023

The following ideas are a short collection of valuable takeaways from the 2023 trends and forecasts identified by The Paypers’ expert collaborators in this year’s edition of the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023:

  • PSD3 could be formalised and adopted in the next three to five years, making payments faster and safer while aligning better with the EU’s legal framework.

  • Irrevocable real-time bank transfers will be the preferred and most optimised payment method in certain B2C ecommerce scenarios. Internet-connected devices (or IoT – the Internet of Things) is one area where real-time payments will be the ‘Appropriate’ Payment Method. Experts cite systems such as Pix and CoDi in LATAM or Alipay and WeChat in Asia as being at the forefront of the phenomenon.

  • Alternative payment methods (APMs) are here to stay, and the number of APMs will continue to grow. Globally, there are probably over 400 different APMs.

  • The metaverse is perceived as a frontier for B2C ecommerce. It will be worth exploring whether an entirely new set of payment methods and payment rails might be built from scratch, as it now seems that the metaverse is pleading for a new currency, specifically designed for the new world. Blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been poised to be the recognised foundation for all commerce in the metaverse.

  • Payments orchestration is expected to gain even more traction in 2023. However, experts warn that routing strategies are highly dependent on the merchant’s context – their product, region, whether they are operating in the retail or digital goods space, their vertical, regulatory requirements, and so on. These strategies are also restricted by the PSPs willing to work with the merchant – not all PSPs will work with all industry verticals. Nevertheless, top payments enablers stress the various intricacies related to the future of payments and service orchestration in the period to come.

  • Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will allow for the simple and standardised exchange of data between two software applications.

  • The growth of the D2C phenomenon is indisputable. Experts activating in the field explain that the checkout experience should allow customers to pay in their local currency and with their preferred local payment methods. Without a localised checkout experience, brands risk high cart abandonment rates, leaving significant revenue on the table. Localised checkout is essential for growing your international ecommerce business and critical for conversion.

  • Sustainable cross-border payments solutions are forecasted to present a key opportunity to mitigate climate change.

The above takeaways and conclusions are just a small snippet of an otherwise cohesively complex and granular collection of expert views that span from regional and global outlooks to strategic actionable insights and hard facts. It is an exhaustive compendium of analyses that can impact the decision-making process of all stakeholders involved in the cross-border ecommerce and payments value chain.

Context and size of the B2B and B2C cross-border ecommerce market

Current predictions indicate a CAGR above 25.1% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2022-2028 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 3 trillion by 2028, according to the same source.

When it comes to B2B cross-border payments, the transaction value of all B2B payments taking place across borders is expected to exceed USD 42.7 trillion in 2026, from USD 34 trillion in 2021. Corporate buyers are more open towards ecommerce, with two-thirds choosing digital or remote channels when making purchases and 60% of B2B buyers stating that they are open to purchasing on digital marketplaces.

Key partners and collaborators

The following reputed consultancy firms, key merchants, and experienced payments providers and platforms contributed with expert insights and forecasts to the report, as follows, in a structure meant to shape the way we think about cross-border ecommerce payments in 2023:

Supporting partners

The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 is endorsed by four leading industry associations: AMVO, CMSPI, Edgar, Dunn & Company, IMRG, and Merchant Risk Council (MRC). Our key media partners, who will help us with the promotion of the report, are Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) and Ecommerce Berlin Expo.

We invite you to download your complimentary copy and explore the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 to stay one step ahead in this competitive market!


