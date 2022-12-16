TripActions partners Airwallex

As part of this collaboration, Airwallex will offer solutions for TripActions Liquid, the travel platform’s corporate card and expense management solution.
By leveraging Airwallex’s payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions will be enabled to further better the travel and expense management experiences for its customers across 130 markets, by offering a seamless, cost-efficient way to carry out conversion and payment of funds in more than 45 currencies.
When it comes to a business’s scalability, identifying fast, easy, and safe ways for money movement and management is believed to be key. By having partnered with the modern day, all-in-one solution for corporate travel and expense, Airwallex will support the company’s ambitions as they are looking to grow further and have their business expanded globally.
TripActions officials advised in the press release that the company is looking to simplify travel and expense, something that the company believes will be achieved by partnering with Airwallex, as the latter’s goal of delivering improved experiences and tech solutions aligns with theirs.
By making use of Airwallex’s solution, TripActions now has the possibility of reimbursing their customers’ international employees in their local currencies either instantly or on the same day in a multitude of countries. As per information provided in the press release, the companies are set to continue collaborating to bring increasingly innovative features to businesses all over the globe.
Airwallex is a financial technology platform that targets modern businesses growing beyond borders. Having a powerful payments and banking infrastructure, the company’s technology enables businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations through a single platform. Founded in 2015 in Australia, the company aims to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers, and creators with opportunities from all around the world, with the company having a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.
Part of the company’s recent developments include a partnership with Plaid, announced earlier in December 2022, to provide an integrated solution that streamlines ACH payments and augments authorisation of debits from bank accounts.
In the same month, the company made public an additional collaboration with digital travel platform Agoda looking to augment travel planning for Hong Kong SMEs and startups. As part of this partnership, users with Airwallex Business Accounts, are given access to a 7% discount when booking selected accommodations using their Airwallex Borderless Cards, as well as a 20% cashback receival on airfares and accommodation booking around the world.
At the beginning of November 2022, Airwallex formed a collaboration with Lithuania-based fintech Paysera to enable the latter’s clients to send money to 149 countries and 9 countries’ open IBAN accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions