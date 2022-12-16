Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

TripActions partners Airwallex

Friday 16 December 2022 14:12 CET | News

Australia-based fintech Airwallex has partnered corporate travel platform TripActions to support its global cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) needs.

 

As part of this collaboration, Airwallex will offer solutions for TripActions Liquid, the travel platform’s corporate card and expense management solution. 

By leveraging Airwallex’s payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions will be enabled to further better the travel and expense management experiences for its customers across 130 markets, by offering a seamless, cost-efficient way to carry out conversion and payment of funds in more than 45 currencies.

When it comes to a business’s scalability, identifying fast, easy, and safe ways for money movement and management is believed to be key. By having partnered with the modern day, all-in-one solution for corporate travel and expense, Airwallex will support the company’s ambitions as they are looking to grow further and have their business expanded globally.

TripActions officials advised in the press release that the company is looking to simplify travel and expense, something that the company believes will be achieved by partnering with Airwallex, as the latter’s goal of delivering improved experiences and tech solutions aligns with theirs. 

By making use of Airwallex’s solution, TripActions now has the possibility of reimbursing their customers’ international employees in their local currencies either instantly or on the same day in a multitude of countries. As per information provided in the press release, the companies are set to continue collaborating to bring increasingly innovative features to businesses all over the globe.

Australia-based fintech Airwallex has partnered corporate travel platform TripActions to support its global cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) needs.

 

Airwallex product offering and recent developments

Airwallex is a financial technology platform that targets modern businesses growing beyond borders. Having a powerful payments and banking infrastructure, the company’s technology enables businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations through a single platform. Founded in 2015 in Australia, the company aims to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers, and creators with opportunities from all around the world, with the company having a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Part of the company’s recent developments include a partnership with Plaid, announced earlier in December 2022, to provide an integrated solution that streamlines ACH payments and augments authorisation of debits from bank accounts. 

In the same month, the company made public an additional collaboration with digital travel platform Agoda looking to augment travel planning for Hong Kong SMEs and startups. As part of this partnership, users with Airwallex Business Accounts, are given access to a 7% discount when booking selected accommodations using their Airwallex Borderless Cards, as well as a 20% cashback receival on airfares and accommodation booking around the world.

At the beginning of November 2022, Airwallex formed a collaboration with Lithuania-based fintech Paysera to enable the latter’s clients to send money to 149 countries and 9 countries’ open IBAN accounts. 

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , online payments, cross-border payments, FX , payments infrastructure, banking, travel payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Airwallex, TripActions
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Airwallex

|

TripActions

|
Discover all the Company news on Airwallex and other articles related to Airwallex in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like