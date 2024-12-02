Adyen launches two new terminals

Adyen has rolled out S1E4 Pro and S1F4 Pro, two new terminals designed to work in challenging environments across sectors such as retail, F&B, hospitality, and beauty and wellness.

The launch of these terminals marks a step in Adyen’s mission to expand its in-person payment solutions. Both terminals will be available for order in Europe, the UK, North America, New Zealand, and the UAE in Q1 2026, launching in Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore in Q2 2026. These updates aim to reflect Adyen’s commitment to improving the in-person payment journey by transforming its solutions to cater to the industry’s needs and demands. The new hardware is intended for businesses looking for reliable tools tailored to their operational demands across multiple verticals.

POS devices for dynamic retail and service environments

S1E4 Pro is a mobile POS with a durable design to last in busy restaurants and bars or high-volume venues. Rated IP-65 spill-proof and dust-proof, the hardware has a 1.5m drop-proof rating and is created to withstand rigorous use. Key features of this terminal include its 6.1-inch screen for viewing in visually challenging settings, a handstrap, and its PCI 6 and PCI 7 certifications. With a fast processor, all-day battery life, and quick connectivity, it accepts all major payment methods and currencies via tap, insert, swipe, and QR code scanning.

The second terminal, S1F4 Pro, is built for flexibility and can function as a countertop POS when seated in its dock, or as a fully mobile terminal for service on the floor. This combination of stability and mobility, together with its integrated printer, makes the device advantageous for businesses looking to improve their in-store transactions, reduce wait-time for customers, and accelerate service.

The terminal offers connectivity with 4G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, handling multiple payment methods and currencies, and running on Android 13 OS, just like S1E4 Pro. Featuring a 6.7-inch screen, PCI 6 certification and PCI 7 readiness, S1F4 Pro is built for frequent use. Additional features include a QR code scanner and front and rear cameras.

