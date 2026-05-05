Adyen and Lavazza have partnered to consolidate the coffee brand's digital payments across B2B and B2C channels in seven markets.

The collaboration supports Lavazza's B2B and direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce and retail operations, with a phased global rollout planned through 2026 and into 2027.

The partnership is already operational in several markets: B2B channels are live in the US, while D2C channels are active in the UK and Australia. These initial deployments form part of a broader consolidation effort aimed at reducing the operational complexity of managing multiple payment methods across different countries, while building a scalable infrastructure to support continued international expansion.

Phased rollout across key markets

According to the official press release, the expansion timeline is structured in stages. For B2C channels, Italy is scheduled to go live in the second half of 2026, followed by the US and Germany before year-end. On the B2B side, Australia, the UK, France, and Denmark are targeted for activation in the fourth quarter of 2026. The rollout is set to continue into 2027, with B2B payments planned for Germany and B2C payments for France.

Through the process of consolidating payment operations onto a single platform, Lavazza aims to gain a unified view of transaction data across retail, ecommerce, and B2B channels. This approach is intended to strengthen security standards and support consistency across customer touchpoints as the brand scales across markets.

In addition, Adyen's platform is designed to handle cross-channel payment flows, linking in-store, online, and B2B payment data within a single architecture. For a company operating across multiple geographies with distinct consumer and trade channels, this consolidation reduces reliance on fragmented, market-specific payment providers and simplifies reconciliation processes.

The Lavazza partnership reflects a broader pattern in the payments industry, where multinational consumer brands increasingly seek to consolidate payment infrastructure rather than managing separate local solutions. Centralising payment data across channels can provide clearer commercial insight and support more consistent customer experiences internationally, factors that are particularly relevant for brands managing both retail and wholesale distribution at scale.

Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen, noted that linking retail, ecommerce, and B2B channels globally allows Lavazza to convert fragmented data into a more coherent commercial view, with the phased approach enabling market-by-market rollout while maintaining operational continuity.