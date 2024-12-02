The partnership between the two companies will result in an Acquiring as a Service solution for the Brazilian market. Through this new as-a-service model, non-financial institutions such as restaurants, retailers, apparel companies, and ecommerce businesses can take on the role of acquirers via a subscription process. In essence, the solution aims to eliminate the need to obtain accreditations from card networks and the central bank.

ACI Worldwide’s technologies complement Dock's Acquiring as a Service system to support seamless integration with other payment solutions. Dock offers a modular, tailor-made solution that adapts to the specific needs of its clients. Following this successful launch in Brazil, ACI Worldwide and Dock plan to expand the Acquiring as a Service offering to other countries in Latin America.

In the company press release, representatives from Dock talked about their partnership with ACI Worldwide and highlighted the importance of Acquiring as a Service when it comes to supporting companies' ability to provide innovative services to their customers.

Other ACI Worldwide partnerships

ACI Worldwide specialises in real-time, mission-critical payment software. The company offers secure and scalable software solutions that allow major corporations, fintechs, and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, empower omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and handle fraud and risk management.

In July 2023, ACI Worldwide collaborated with Philippines-based Security Bank to improve the bank’s real-time payment hub. According to the official press release, the partnership represented an important milestone in Security Bank’s digital transformation and aimed to help better real-time payment customer experiences.

In April 2023, ACI Worldwide partnered with IoT security platform MagicCube. The partnership between the two companies aimed to deliver secure and seamless contactless payments on commercial off-the-shelf smartphones and tablets using Tap to Pay with or without the PIN. The solution provided mid-size and large retailers operating in complex environments with device-agnostic control and visibility of transaction data.

ACI Worldwide also launched the ACI Instant Pay solution for European and UK-based merchants in June 2023. One of the solution’s main benefits is that it can provide merchants with the ability to accept instant online, mobile, and in-store payments via a simple API integration with the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform in Europe and the UK.

