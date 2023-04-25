ACI Worldwide partners with MagicCube to deliver Tap to Pay

ACI Worldwide has partnered with MagicCube, to deliver secure and seamless contactless payments on commercial off-the-shelf smartphones and tablets using Tap to Pay with or without the PIN. The solution will offer mid-size and large retailers operating in complex environments with device-agnostic control and visibility of transaction data.
Officials from ACI Worldwide said that they are happy to launch their partnership with MagicCube to expand their offering for growth beyond traditional and legacy payment terminals. ACI’s payments orchestration platform gives merchants and payment service providers globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless, and secure customer journey.
Among the new ACI capabilities supported by i-Accept for MagicCube are multi-acquirer and multi-merchant support from one platform and direct integration into complex systems without impacting the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard scope or certification.
The solution also offers flexible management of acceptance rules across numerous geographies and message translation across different standards.
Also commenting on the development, MagicCube’s representatives said that they are happy to extend a secure and scalable payment acceptance experience to thousands of merchants in the ACI network around the globe. i-Accept takes the complexity out of moving the checkout experience beyond the cashier’s desk and enables merchants of all sizes with sophisticated backends and compliance needs to offer better shopping experiences to their customers with seamless Tap to Pay on any smart device, including phones, tablets, and touch screens.
