InterviewsPayments

The complexity and future of travel payments – how merchants can adapt to it

ES

Estera Sava

13 Jan 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
travel paymentspaytechfintechretaildigital salesagentic AImerchantspayment infrastructureretailing modelautomationpayment orchestrationconversionfraud preventionpayment methods
Companies:
CellPoint Digital
Countries:
World

News on Fintech

Epirus Bank and Atleos expand ATM network in Greece

13 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

UAE fintech Mal secures USD 230 mln to pursue Islamic digital bank

13 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Saga Money, together with NatWest Boxed, launches savings accounts

13 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Checkout.com secures approval for Georgia Bank charter

13 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

FDATA adds Prometeo to its North and Latin American network

12 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright