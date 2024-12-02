Arved Matthiesen, Senior Partnership Manager at PayPal, discusses how strategic partnerships and innovation are reshaping global commerce.

At the recent Payments Unleashed Summit in New York, hosted by ACI Worldwide, industry leaders gathered to explore the future of payments in an increasingly connected world. In an exclusive interview with Mélisande Mual, publisher of The Paypers, Arved Matthiesen, Senior Partnership Manager at PayPal, shared exciting innovations and strategic initiatives transforming how merchants expand globally and navigate complex international payments.

Building trust through collaboration

The partnership between PayPal and ACI Worldwide has become a benchmark for successful collaboration in the payments industry. According to Arved, their relationship is built on a strong foundation of trust, supported by constructive collaboration and consistent communication. This partnership is distinguished by its merchant-centric approach, with both organisations recognising that their shared clients are central to their success.

What truly sets this partnership apart is its solution-focused mindset and agility in addressing challenges. Through regular discussions on day-to-day operations, PayPal and ACI have established a framework that enables them to anticipate issues and continuously enhance their offerings for merchants.

Breaking into the QSR market

One exciting development is their joint move into the quick service restaurant (QSR) and franchise sector–a strategic shift for the collaboration between ACI and PayPal. The initiative, recently launched with a shared customer, is set to go live next year and scale across multiple merchants, focusing initially on the US market.

Overcoming international expansion challenges

Arved highlights a key insight: while merchants often thrive in domestic and neighbouring markets, entering unfamiliar territories presents challenges. Local payment methods, regulations, and market requirements create barriers. PayPal’s global reach and trusted infrastructure serve as a bridge, offering quick market access and payment solutions so merchants can focus on their core business.

Introducing PayPal World

Recently, PayPal released PayPal World, a cross-border payment solution that lets customers use local payment methods with any merchant accepting PayPal worldwide–without needing a PayPal account. For example, a customer in India can seamlessly purchase from merchants in the US or Europe, breaking down barriers between payment ecosystems and creating a truly global marketplace.

Shaping the future of global commerce

This conversation shows how strategic partnerships like PayPal and ACI’s foster innovation that drives real impact. Their move into QSR opens new revenue streams, and their focus on helping merchants tackle global expansion challenges reflects deep market understanding. With PayPal World, they’re redefining cross-border commerce by making international payments as easy as local ones.

The insights from Payments Unleashed make it clear: the payments industry is rapidly transforming. Technologies and partnerships breaking old barriers are making global commerce more seamless. PayPal and ACI aren’t just meeting today’s needs–they’re shaping the future, opening new opportunities, and simplifying international growth in a world where borders matter less.

About Arved Matthiesen

Arved Matthiesen is a payments expert currently focusing on PayPal’s collaboration with both international and national payment service providers and payment orchestrators, while also supporting other partnership types. Since joining PayPal in 2011, he has held various roles within the company’s Merchant and Partner-facing teams, working with some of the largest merchants across the German-speaking markets (DE, AT, CH).

Before joining PayPal, he held positions in technical project management and key account management at Arvato mobile (Bertelsmann) and began his career as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a degree of Business Administration (University of Münster, Germany).

About PayPal

PayPal is a financial technology company that facilitates online payments and money transfers in over 200 markets worldwide, offering individuals and businesses a secure and convenient alternative to traditional payment methods.