InterviewsPayments

Nurabal and instant, A2A payments advisory and events | industry interview

ES

Estera Sava

03 Jun 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
paytechA2A paymentsinstant paymentsreal-time paymentsSEPApayments sovereigntyfintechcross-border payments interoperabilityLPMsagentic paymentsA2A schemes
Countries:
World

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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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