During Money20/20 Europe, we sat down with Moshe Kimhi (Founder and CEO) and Yuval Giveon (Co-Founder and CTO) from Neema to find out why Dynamic Routing is no longer a niche infrastructure upgrade but a practical answer to a longstanding payments problem: how to improve transaction success, control costs, and preserve trust at scale.

One year after launching it at Money20/20 Europe 2025, Neema’s story with Dynamic Routing suggests that the most important innovation is not a faster single rail, but the ability to choose between multiple routes in real time.

From direct connections to decision-making infrastructure

Neema frames Dynamic Routing in simple terms: a navigation layer for cross-border payments. Rather than pushing every transaction down one fixed path, the system evaluates stability, pricing, coverage, risk, and transaction characteristics in real time before selecting the most suitable route. That matters because a cross-border payment is not only a transfer of funds; it is also a promise of reliability.

This is where the interview becomes especially relevant for payment leaders. Neema argues that trust is built less by branding than by execution. If a remittance is delayed, cancelled, or held, the damage extends beyond a single failed payment. It weakens user confidence and increases the risk of future churn. In that sense, routing exceeds its operational use, becoming a customer retention function.

The company also challenges a common assumption in payments infrastructure: that one strong direct connection is enough. In practice, even high-quality routes can fail because of technical issues, liquidity constraints, or provider-level risk decisions. The strategic advantage, therefore, lies in building alternatives and switching automatically when conditions change.

Optimisation still exists in mature corridors

A second notable point from the interview is that optimisation opportunities do not disappear in established markets. Neema reports that mature corridors can still benefit from incremental gains in success rates, and that even fractional improvements can translate into meaningful financial impact at scale. In more volatile corridors, the upside is larger still, with routing improvements framed as transformational rather than marginal.

The cost argument follows naturally. Neema says Dynamic Routing has delivered payout cost savings of up to 24%, while also protecting revenue by reducing failed transactions and the operational burden that follows them. The longer-term ambition goes further: using transaction-level data and AI models to create a self-improving system in which each payment helps optimise the next one.

Taken together, the interview presents Dynamic Routing as a broader shift in payment orchestration. The goal is not simply cheaper processing. It is a resilient, adaptive, and increasingly intelligent transaction flow, built around a simple principle: every transaction should go through.

About Moshe Kimhi

Moshe Kimhi is the Founder and CEO of Neema. A financial executive and entrepreneur, he brings deep expertise in finance, operations, and compliance. Previously Neema’s CFO, Moshe helped shape the company’s infrastructure and growth. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Advanced Accounting from The Hebrew University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Tel Aviv University. He is passionate about innovation and financial inclusion.

About Yuval Giveon

Yuval Giveon is the Co-Founder and CTO of Neema. He leads the development of Neema’s core technologies, including its proprietary Dynamic Routing®. With deep expertise in building scalable, resilient systems for financial institutions, Yuval is passionate about improving reliability and performance in global payment operations. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science and Economics from Tel Aviv University.

About Neema

Neema is a cross-border payments network built for EMIs and financial institutions. Its proprietary Dynamic Routing® technology intelligently optimizes each transaction in real time, selecting the best route based on availability, speed, cost, and risk. With access to 120+ countries and 50+ currencies, Neema delivers reliable, efficient global payments through a single API, helping clients strengthen user trust and increase volume through consistently successful transactions.