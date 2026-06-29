During Money20/20 Europe, we discussed with Tracy Davies, President of Money20/20, about the themes defining this year's event and what they signal about where financial services are heading.

Money20/20 Europe's tenth year arrived at a moment of industry transition. Davies described this edition as the largest since the post-COVID return, a signal that appetite for senior-level exchange remains strong even as the market grows more selective about where it directs attention. The conversations throughout the event reflected that selectivity: less speculative energy, more focused debate around execution, infrastructure, and commercial reality.

Stablecoins: from theory to live questions

If one theme dominated, it was stablecoins, and the shift in how they are being discussed. The question is no longer whether digital money has a role in payments. It is who controls the infrastructure, which currencies dominate cross-border settlement, and what the rise of dollar-linked stablecoins means for European sovereignty. Those are not abstract concerns. They are strategic decisions that regulators, banks and payment networks are beginning to work through in practical terms.

AI: from fascination to scrutiny

The second headline theme was AI, but the framing at Money20/20 Europe was notably more disciplined than the broader market conversation often suggests. Davies pointed to a growing effort to separate credible operational use cases from exaggerated claims, reflecting an industry that has moved past the novelty stage. The more useful question being asked on the floor was not whether AI has a role in financial services, but where it genuinely improves decision-making, service delivery and efficiency, and where the evidence remains thin.

The mechanics of how business gets done

Beyond the headline debates, the event also drew attention to how major industry gatherings are being redesigned for commercial outcomes. Smart Meet, introduced this year as a meeting-focused innovation, reflects a recognition that events like Money20/20 are not only venues for thought leadership. They are also where partnerships are formed and deals are structured. Its expansion across the wider portfolio suggests event design itself is becoming more intentional.

Leadership and the gaps that remain

Davies also addressed the longer arc of industry inclusion. Rise Up, which launched in 2018 to support ambitious women in fintech, continues to develop talent, but Davies was measured rather than celebratory: parity has not been reached, and funding gaps for female founders persist. Progress is real, but so are the structural imbalances that remain.

About Tracey Davies

Tracey is the Global President of Money20/20. Her wealth of experience in the retail and digital media industries, along with her skill in implementing growth and transformation strategies, has been instrumental to the success of the brand. Tracey has extensive knowledge of paid digital content and subscriptions, as well as of transforming legacy print businesses into digital operations. She is a specialist in brand-focused event strategy, having led a successful paid content and events business at Retail Week. Under her leadership, Money20/20 has launched several significant initiatives, including RiseUp, Amplify, and the Do.Better.Together initiative, aimed at championing women and people of colour in the financial services industry globally. Tracey is a recognised leader in the field and has been named one of the top 100 women in fintech globally by Fintech Magazine. For all discussions regarding Ascential Plc., Global Money20/20 event updates, diversity in financial services, and women in Fintech, Tracey is the go-to person