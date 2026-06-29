Worldline, Crédit Agricole, and Mastercard have completed the first agentic payment transaction in production in France.

The milestone is intended to demonstrate that purchasing flows driven by AI can operate within existing banking and merchant infrastructure while meeting security and traceability requirements, as the payments industry begins to assess what agent commerce could mean at scale.

From AI search to confirmed purchase

According to the official press release, the use case centres on a Crédit Agricole customer who initiates a search for festival tickets via a digital agent, providing parameters such as budget, event type, and location. The AI agent returns a selection of matching options, and the customer selects a festival listed on the Weezevent platform, an event solution provider. The customer then instructs the agent to begin the purchase process, following a path developed with AgentPay. The transaction is executed only after the customer provides explicit confirmation.

Crédit Agricole retains the role of issuing bank throughout, managing authentication and authorisation. In addition, dedicated identifiers are applied to ensure transparency and full traceability across the payment chain. The full commercial flow is processed on Worldline's infrastructure, interacting with the Mastercard network.

Positioning within the European payments ecosystem

The collaboration is presented as a step towards the broader rollout of agentic commerce across Europe, operating within existing regulatory and security frameworks. Madalena Cascais Tomé, member of Worldline's Executive Committee, stated that the transaction reflects the company's capacity to connect and orchestrate the full ecosystem of merchants, banks, and payment networks, enabling interoperable transactions that comply with market standards and support new payment pathways suited to agent commerce.

Philippe Marquetty, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Payment Services, described the transaction as consistent with the bank's approach to offering secure, traceable, and fully controlled journeys adapted to future purchasing behaviour, while maintaining trust across the payments ecosystem.

In addition, Barbara Sessa, Managing Director of Mastercard France, stated that the transaction confirms the feasibility of deploying agentic commerce within existing French payment infrastructure, and noted that the partnership aims to establish a scalable and reliable framework for large-scale rollout in France and across Europe.

The use case spans the complete commercial journey, from initial product discovery through an AI agent to the final act of purchase, executed on live infrastructure. The partners describe the transaction as a step towards a structured deployment of agent payment pathways, operating within the security and regulatory standards already in place across the French and broader European market.