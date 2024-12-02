Intelligent checkout: building frictionless and trusted commerce experiences

Avritti Khandurie Mittal, Vice President of Product at eBay, shares best practices for checkout optimisation in a C2C marketplace environment.

How do checkout considerations differ for C2C marketplaces compared to B2C and B2B counterparts?

In C2C marketplaces, checkout is fundamentally different in that the platform does not just process a transaction. It also helps create trust between two individuals who may have no prior relationship, thus having a much broader role than payments alone.

Trust should be actively built into the experience. In B2C and many B2B environments, trust is often anchored in an established brand or commercial relationship. In C2C, trust is more fragile, needing reinforcement at the point of purchase through clear seller reputation signals, transparent return policies, reliable delivery expectations, and platform protections, such as eBay Money Back Guarantee. Such elements are not peripheral to the checkout experience; they are central to conversion.

C2C also introduces greater variability into the transaction itself. Unlike traditional retail models with highly standardised checkout flows, C2C marketplaces have to support a more dynamic set of conditions: individual sellers, varied shipping configurations, negotiated offers, and flexible payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). The challenge is to create a checkout experience that feels simple and seamless despite all the underlying complexity.

Moreover, the economics of C2C transactions are far more contextual. In many cross-border ones, especially, the cost depends on the precise combination of buyer and seller locations, shipping methods, taxes, duties, and local regulatory requirements. Presenting that accurately is essential. When checkout gets those details right, it reduces uncertainty and unlocks participation at a global scale. When it gets them wrong, it quickly undermines confidence.

What makes the C2C checkout especially interesting is that it sits at the intersection of trust, choice, and complexity. The best experiences do not try to eliminate that complexity entirely. However, they use intelligence to manage it on the customer’s behalf, so the experience feels both hassle-free and trustworthy.

Which aspects of the C2C marketplace checkout benefit most from partnerships with payment and tech providers, and how?

Partnerships are especially important for C2C commerce because the checkout experience converges global scale, local relevance, and trust. No single platform can build every capability equally well across every market, payment type, and risk environment, so the right partnerships become a force multiplier. How can that look in practice?

First, conversion and payment acceptance benefit enormously from strong ecosystem partnerships. In a global marketplace, buyers expect known and trusted payment methods, be they cards, digital wallets, bank-based options, or local payment methods (LPMs). Payment and orchestration partners help marketplaces localise the experience, improve authorisation performance, and reduce friction when purchasing. This translates into higher checkout completion and better buyer confidence.

Second, in fraud, identity, and risk management, specialised partners can add significant value. C2C marketplaces operate in a highly dynamic trust environment, dealing with a wide range of seller types, buyer behaviours, and transaction patterns. Advanced capabilities such as real-time risk scoring, device intelligence, behavioural signals, and fraud detection help platforms better distinguish legitimate activity from bad actors. The goal goes further than loss prevention: to create a safer marketplace without introducing so much friction that good customers are screened out.

Financial flexibility and operational scale often depend on partnerships as well. Capabilities such as global payouts, escrow, and BNPL can meaningfully improve the experience for both sides of the marketplace. Buyers have increased choice and affordability, while sellers can support reliable settlement and improved operations. For the platform, it is easier to scale sophisticated financial experiences across markets without building every component from scratch.

The best partnerships are not just about adding features. They help marketplaces make checkout increasingly intelligent, localised, and trusted, aspects especially important in C2C environments, which must absorb complexity behind the scenes so the user experience feels simple and confident.

What are the biggest payment localisation challenges in C2C recommerce? How does eBay approach them regionally?

The hardest part of payment localisation in C2C recommerce is balancing local expectations with global consistency. Buyers want familiar payment methods, sellers want reliable local-currency payouts, and regulators expect market-specific compliance – all of which must work within a cross-border environment, inherently more complex than traditional retail.

At eBay, we approach this regionally but with a common principle: make the customer experience feel local while managing complexity at the platform level. How? By localising payment methods market by market, simplifying cross-border currency and payout flows, handling compliance and tax requirements centrally where possible, and calibrating fraud and risk models to local behaviours and payment patterns.

In other words, payment localisation goes past offering more choice, also entailing a checkout experience that feels familiar, trusted, and frictionless wherever the transaction happens.

Which key metrics should merchants monitor post-checkout to improve conversion and ensure repeat purchasing?

The most important post-checkout metrics are those that tell you whether trust is compounding post-sale. It starts with the repeat purchase rate and customer lifetime value, which showcase whether customers are returning, and includes fulfilment reliability metrics like time to ship, on-time delivery, and issue rates. This is because in recommerce, the post-purchase experience is inseparable from the purchase itself. It also includes seller metrics like time to payout and seller satisfaction, as healthy seller participation is critical to a strong buyer experience. I’d also look at checkout metrics such as approval rates and false declines, since they shape the quality of the transaction entering the post-purchase funnel.

The broader point is that the best marketplaces do not treat post-checkout as just operational hygiene but consider it a core trust, retention, and long-term growth driver.

How is eBay using AI to reimagine checkout in ways that are both more intelligent and more aligned with the future of recommerce?

AI is not just an added feature, having a foundational role in building a scalable, trustworthy marketplace commerce experience. It allows eBay to process complexity at a global scale while delivering trust at the individual level:

Intelligent risk management leverages real-time machine learning to assess transactions instantly, reducing fraud while minimising false declines so legitimate buyers can complete purchases without friction.

Advanced AI models monitor and prevent abusive behaviours such as shill bidding and the use of inappropriate language, safeguarding the integrity of the marketplace.

Prediction models enable eBay to build buyer confidence consistently by ensuring delivery times and shipping costs are calculated accurately, presented transparently, and simplified for a seamless experience.

Dynamic payment routing leverages machine learning to strategically route payments, which maximises approval rates and minimises transaction costs.

Crucially, these optimisations directly support eBay’s sustainability mission. By reducing friction, enabling hyper-local transactions, and building trust, AI simplifies how buyers and sellers participate in recommerce, reinforcing the circular economy at the heart of the platform.

About author

Avritti Khandurie Mittal is Vice President of Product at eBay, leading global platform strategy across eBay’s core revenue-driving businesses, including payments and financial services, advertising, shipping and logistics, B2C, and monetisation. A fintech and marketplace leader with over 20 years of experience, she specialises in building scalable, trusted ecosystems that drive sustainable growth through technology, data, and product-led innovation.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2025, eBay enabled nearly $80 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.