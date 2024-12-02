Company information
Core solution
Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in over 200 markets and accept payments in over 100 currencies. Beyond payments, Antom provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchants streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.
Target groups
Merchants (ecommerce, gaming, digital and entertainment, mobility, travel and airlines, digital services and SaaS) marketplaces, fintech
Contact details
https://www.antom.com/contact-us
Geographical presence
North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, and LATAM
Licence type
We have different licenses for different entities in different regions.
Standards and certifications
AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, PCI DSS, ISO 20022
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
MRC, IATA, MAG
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Acquiring, payments processing, payments orchestration, risk management
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 300+
Settlement currencies
Yes, 90+
Instant settlement
Yes, contact us for pricing details.
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes, intelligent routing and optimisation through our Antom Payment Orchestration solution.
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration No
- E-invoicing (automated) No
- Factoring No
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes, unified settlement and reporting as required.
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, contact us for details.
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes
Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes, contact us for details.
Clients
Main clients/references
Adobe, Agoda, AirAsia, Booking.com, Delivery Hero, foodpanda, POP MART, NetEase Games
Case studies
Awards
- World Travel Tech Awards 2024: World’s Best B2B Travel Payments Provider
- Asian Business Review: Asian Experience Awards – Digital Experience of the Year (Payments), and Service Experience of the Year (Payments)
- #1 in NeurIPS 2025 AI Face Detection
Future developments
AI, agentic