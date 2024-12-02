Company information

Core solution

Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in over 200 markets and accept payments in over 100 currencies. Beyond payments, Antom provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchants streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

Target groups

Merchants (ecommerce, gaming, digital and entertainment, mobility, travel and airlines, digital services and SaaS) marketplaces, fintech

Contact details

https://www.antom.com/contact-us

Geographical presence

North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, and LATAM

Licence type

We have different licenses for different entities in different regions.

Standards and certifications

AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, PCI DSS, ISO 20022

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, IATA, MAG

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Acquiring, payments processing, payments orchestration, risk management

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 300+

Settlement currencies

Yes, 90+

Instant settlement

Yes, contact us for pricing details.

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes, intelligent routing and optimisation through our Antom Payment Orchestration solution.

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration No

E-invoicing (automated) No

Factoring No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes, unified settlement and reporting as required.

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, contact us for details.

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes, contact us for details.

Clients

Main clients/references

Adobe, Agoda, AirAsia, Booking.com, Delivery Hero, foodpanda, POP MART, NetEase Games

Case studies

Awards

World Travel Tech Awards 2024: World’s Best B2B Travel Payments Provider

Asian Business Review: Asian Experience Awards – Digital Experience of the Year (Payments), and Service Experience of the Year (Payments)

#1 in NeurIPS 2025 AI Face Detection

Future developments

AI, agentic