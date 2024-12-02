Antom

HQ: Singapore

Year founded: 2023

Antom

Think beyond payments

Ant International's Antom is a payment and digitisation services provider for merchants globally, offering unified, vertical-specific digital payment solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Payment Service Provider
Acquirer
Fintech
Corporate
Countries:
Singapore
