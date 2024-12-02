



As part of the strategic agreement, Adobe is set to integrate localised payment solutions to solidify its global footprint with its user-centric approach. By utilising Antom’s acquiring network, payment technology, and local payment method coverage across Asia, the company plans to augment transaction flows, scale conversion rates, and ensure secure and cost-effective payment settlement.











Adobe and Antom’s partnership plans

Initially, in the first phase, Adobe intends to launch eight new alternative payment options across eight Asian markets, including AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), DANA (Indonesia), GCash (the Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Momo (Vietnam), PayPay (Japan), Touch ‘n Go (Malaysia), and True Money (Thailand). Looking ahead, the two companies seek to explore additional opportunities to roll out more payment methods to include credit cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets, among others. Moreover, besides payments, Adobe and Antom intend to launch Adobe into the latter’s A+ Rewards, an in-app digital marketing platform supported by privacy-preserving computing and AI technologies. The service links brands with e-wallet users by integrating e-wallets in Asia.

Furthermore, the partnership focuses on assisting Adobe in optimising customer acquisition and engagement via targeted campaigns embedded into users’ digital payment experiences. By working together, Adobe and Antom plan to increase accessibility to creative professionals, businesses, and educational institutions, enabling them to utilise the former’s products with more flexibility. At the same time, region-specific payment options developed on Antom’s payment infrastructure are set to facilitate Adobe’s efficient response to the changing needs, demands, and preferences of customers across Asia through an omnichannel marketing approach that can deploy curated offers and content supported by their preferred payment methods.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Antom mentioned that Adobe’s AI strategy falls in line with their company’s commitment to equipping merchants with unified payment solutions driven by AI. By teaming up, the two companies aim to scale accessibility to Adobe’s tools, offering them to a broader customer base in high-growth markets.