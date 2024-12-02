By integrating Antom’s multi-currency offerings and cross-border settlement capabilities, Booking.com is enabling its global accommodation providers to expand user reach and optimise payment acceptance and reconciliation across Asian markets. This collaboration will especially benefit smaller properties and holiday rentals that may lack access to traditional payment infrastructures.











Booking.com utilises Antom to expand across Asia

Following this announcement, Booking.com is expected to deliver a more tailored customer experience while expanding across China’s Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. These markets have a combined population of approximately 680 million people and presents varying payment methods and currencies.

Booking.com aims to leverage Antom’s payment channel partnerships and experience of local payment landscapes so it can make available over 40 payment options on its site. Antom has established local acquiring capabilities in over 40 countries and regions, enabling businesses to integrate hundreds of payment methods and supports transactions in over 100 currencies. It offers access to global payment options such as credit cards, e-wallets, and local payment solutions.

By leveraging AI technology, Antom helps merchants enhance transaction security, optimise foreign exchange risk management, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency through real-time payments and blockchain solutions.

Key mobile wallets such as AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Boost (Malaysia), GCash (the Philippines), GrabPay (Singapore), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Naver Pay (South Korea), Touch'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) will be the first to be introduced as new payment methods on Booking.com. This will optimise the checkout experience for customers, add flexibility and enable simple transactions, ultimately enabling more travel opportunities in Asia.

Antom’s aim is to broaden customer reach across diverse markets, expand payment options and support Booking.com into better serving the expanded region of Asia Pacific.