Unlimit announces a global partnership with inDrive

Through this partnership, inDrive will leverage Unlimit’s proprietary payment infrastructure, and it will gain the ability to process payments in local currencies and via alternative payment methods. According to Unlimit, inDrive is the second most downloaded mobility app in the world, as it provides the mobility needs of users in over 700 cities and across 47 countries.
The partnership between these two entities relates to the way inDrive leverages dynamic pricing. To be specific, the cost of inDrive’s services is negotiated and agreed upon by both passenger and driver. This approach requires flexible payments solutions developed to adapt to local and international markets. The collaboration with Unlimit will provide inDrive with access to an advanced proprietary payment infrastructure that supports different payment methods, including global and local card schemes, mobile and cash payments, direct transfers, and digital wallets.
At the time of writing, Unlimit is the primary payments solutions provider for inDrive in Mexico but also supports the company’s payment processing needs in countries such as Jamaica, Peru, Colombia, and Chile. According to the official press release, the two companies want to upgrade their collaboration efforts and reach new markets later in 2023.
Officials from inDrive talked about this recent collaboration with Unlimit and highlighted the main benefits for drivers, which will gain access to a solution to quickly and securely refill their accounts, ensuring uninterrupted services and improving their overall road experience.
Unlimit’s expansion endeavours reached a new milestone in June 2023, when the company obtained a licence from the Central Bank of Kenya. Unlimit aims to strengthen its overall presence in the African market with this expansion, offering clients and businesses secure and efficient payment solutions in order to improve their overall development process. These solutions comprise comprehensive merchant analytics, as well as a customer-friendly interface.
The company plans to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its Kenyan customers while respecting local compliance rules. By receiving the licence from the Central Bank of Kenya, Unlimit gained permission to offer its payment methods and services in a more efficient and secure manner.
Unlimit also announced its plans to expand to Nigeria in April 2023, following the receipt of its Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to the company press release published at the time, the company was able to operrate as a recognised payment service provider in the region following this expansion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions