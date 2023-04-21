Subscribe
News

Unlimint expands payment services to Nigeria

Friday 21 April 2023 13:33 CET | News

Global fintech Unlimint has announced expansion plans into Nigeria following the receipt of its Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

Based on the information detailed in the press release, this development enables Unlimint to activate as a recognised payment service provider in the region, enabling the delivery of an extensive range of payment services and methods that are set to assist local businesses in expanding their reach to a local and global audience alike.

The Nigerian payment landscape and what Unlimint’s expansion entails

A UK-based company with a presence in over four continents including Asia, Europe, and South America, Unlimint’s expansion into Nigeria is believed to come at a ‘critical time’, as the region is experiencing a growing demand for increasingly fast and secure payment solutions.

The announcement details that throughout the past years, the fintech industry has seen consistent growth, prompting companies to recognise the importance of providing their clients with diverse payment solutions. As such, Unlimint believes itself poised to leverage its expertise and experience within the global payment space to offer tailor-made solutions that address the unique needs of the Nigerian market.

Commenting on the news, Trevor Goott, Director for Africa & India advised that the expansion marks an important step in the company’s vision, which aims to be a key player in the region and to take advantage of the wave of digital and technological innovations taking place throughout the financial technology and payments sector within the African continent. As Nigeria has been at the forefront of the developments within the African payments space, the country’s economy is believed to hold potential for enabling the development of organisations such as Unlimint.

The spokesperson added that the company is set to provide a safe, secure, and reliable payments experience to businesses, entrepreneurs, and their customers alike. What is more, the launch marks the initial point of the company’s expansion strategy within the African market, with separate announcements expected to be made in the time to come.

Kirill Evstratov, Unlimint’s CEO stated that the company’s expansion to Nigeria is a testament to its commitment to empowering businesses globally with its payment solutions, looking to enable them to thrive and succeed in the current digital age. Per their statement, as digital business transactions especially have a need to be ‘borderless and boundless’, the financial infrastructure must be increasingly flexible, timely, simple, and reliable. The company official added that their vision is that of creating a world where payments are simple, secure, and accessible to everyone, and the expansion into Nigeria is believed to bring them a step closer to having this achieved.

For more information about Unlimint, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


