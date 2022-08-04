Payment platform Nuvei partners Selina to support international expansion

Regarding their partnership with Nuvei, officials from Selina have stated in the company press release that they’re hoping to bring frictionless next-gen payment experiences to their target market, no matter where they are in the world.
Nuvei’s representatives stated in the same release that the Millennial and Gen Z population are redefining what qualifies as good payment systems across a variety of verticals. As Selina’s payments provider, Nuvei is offering local card acquiring services in Europe and Israel, with plans to expand these services to the US, Latin America and Australia. In 2022, the company also plans to add alternative payment methods.
Selina is a hospitality brand that focuses on Millennial and Gen Z travellers. According to the company’s estimates, these generations spend approximately USD 350 billion per year on travel.
The partnership with Selina is part of Nuvei’s recent efforts to expand its merchant customer portfolio. The payment platform has previously tapped SaaS gaming platform GAN in order to target the North American gaming industry. Thanks to this partnership, gamers can instantly deposit and request payouts using Nuvei’s cashier technology.
Nuvei worked with Fifth Third Bank, National Association to make it easy for merchants to receive instant real-time deposits in the US sports betting and iGaming industries. With real-time deposits, customers are able to top up their accounts instantly during live sporting events.
Nuvei is also involved in a partnership with Canada-based meal delivery platform WeCook. In July 2022, WeCook decided to implement Nuvei’s payment technology to run its B2B and B2C payments processing. As WeCook is expanding into new provinces, they can rely on Nuvei’s payment solutions, particularly their recurring payment service, which focuses on improving both customer retention and conversion.
In March 2022, Croatian mobile wallet Aircash teamed up with Nuvei in a bid to expand their merchant partnerships in other European countries. Nuvei’s solutions help Aircash expand its pay-in and payout capabilities and enable alternative payment methods across Europe.
