Nuvei partners with GAN to target the North American gaming industry

The partnership commenced following the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario earlier in 2022 and is now being extended to support operators across the US and Canada. Nuvei technology is integrated seamlessly into GAN software, and thanks to this partnership, players can instantly deposit and request instant payouts using its cashier technology. This includes multiple regional and alternative payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.
Nuvei’s officias stated that offering gaming operators a fully customisable payments platform, including local acquiring solutions and a full suite of payment methods through a single integration, is at the heart of their vision for the future of payments in both gaming and broader verticals.
The announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to solidify its position as a payment technology partner for gaming, fantasy sports, and sports betting brands in regulated markets across the globe.
