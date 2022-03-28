Aircash partners with Nuvei to drive EU expansion

The expansion is said to be supported by acquiring and payment gateway services, as well as over 530 alternative payment methods from Nuvei.
The Aircash wallet allows users to deposit, store and use cash in a digital form. Users can transfer money between each other and pay for goods and services such as tolls, parking and telecom services. Money can be deposited in cash at existing point of sale (POS) locations such as gas stations and kiosks, or by using credit cards and bank transfers. Withdrawals can be made in cash at ATMs and POS locations, or can be transferred to other users’ EU bank accounts.
Aircash is looking to expand their merchant partnerships in other European countries, to give users the ability to transfer funds cross border and pay for goods and services in the whole European Union as well. Nuvei’s solution will help Aircash to expand their pay-in and payout capabilities and enable alternative payment methods across Europe.
To learn more about Nuvei, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions