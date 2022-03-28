|
Aircash partners with Nuvei to drive EU expansion

Monday 28 March 2022 14:57 CET | News

Canada-based payment company Nuvei has teamed with Croatian mobile wallet Aircash to power the latter’s expansion into Europe.

The expansion is said to be supported by acquiring and payment gateway services, as well as over 530 alternative payment methods from Nuvei. 

The Aircash wallet allows users to deposit, store and use cash in a digital form. Users can transfer money between each other and pay for goods and services such as tolls, parking and telecom services. Money can be deposited in cash at existing point of sale (POS) locations such as gas stations and kiosks, or by using credit cards and bank transfers. Withdrawals can be made in cash at ATMs and POS locations, or can be transferred to other users’ EU bank accounts.

Aircash is looking to expand their merchant partnerships in other European countries, to give users the ability to transfer funds cross border and pay for goods and services in the whole European Union as well. Nuvei’s solution will help Aircash to expand their pay-in and payout capabilities and enable alternative payment methods across Europe.

Keywords: Nuvei , mobile payments, e-wallet, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
