Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldline enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for French businesses

Tuesday 14 November 2023 14:49 CET | News

France-based payment services provider Worldline has announced that it enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone for large French merchant customers. 

By introducing Tap to Pay, merchants can accept in-person contactless payments in a simplified and secure manner, including for contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, only using an iPhone and the Worldline Tap on Mobile iOS app. This allows businesses to eliminate the need for additional hardware or payment terminals. 

France-based payment services provider Worldline has announced that it enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone for large French merchant customers.

The launch’s objective and capabilities

Tap to Pay on iPhone with the Worldline Tap on Mobile solution intends to be more secure, easy, and private, as, at checkout, businesses only need to prompt their customers to hold their contactless Mastercard or Visa, their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay or another digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone. The level of security is increased due to the payment being completed using near-field communication (NFC) technology. Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology leverages the integrated features of iPhone to maintain businesses’ and customers’ data private and secure, with no cardholder data being stored on the device or Apple servers.

Additionally, the solution intends to provide several opportunities to optimise business operations through use cases such as queue busting, payment on delivery, or at the restaurant table, among others. According to officials, Worldline is committed to extending its services to additional markets and the launch in France aims to offer merchants a flexible and secure way to accept payments with an iPhone and the Worldline Tap on Mobile iOS app.

Worldline’s previous developments and partnerships

With its payment technology, local knowledge, and customised solutions, Worldline intends to support businesses of all sizes to accelerate their expansion. Currently, the company enables the growth of over one million businesses globally and, according to its data, generated a EUR 4.4 billion revenue in 2022. Recently, Worldline partnered with Goethe-Institut to provide an optimised payment experience to consumers. The collaboration allowed Worldline to work with Goethe-Institut to deliver a simplified payment experience to its consumers through integrated local payment methods in respective currencies.

Moreover, at the beginning of October 2023, Worldline launched a flexible pay-out feature for its ecommerce solution, intending to increase cash flow for partners in the US. Worldline FlexCommissions offers software and independent sales organisation partners the option to decide the frequency at which they receive their revenue-sharing profits, as opposed to having a standard monthly payout period.

During the same month, Castles Technology partnered with Worldline to launch its Android payment terminals and associated services, including repair and staging, in international markets. Through this collaboration, Castles Technology could further solidify its position in the EMEA region, while also positioning itself for growth in additional regions by providing an extensive range of new products and services on a worldwide scale.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, mobile payments, Tap-to-Pay, payment methods, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Worldline
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Worldline

|
Discover all the Company news on Worldline and other articles related to Worldline in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like