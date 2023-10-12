Subscribe
News

Worldline launches flexible payout feature

Thursday 12 October 2023 14:58 CET | News

France-based Worldline has launched a flexible pay-out feature for its ecommerce solution, aiming to increase cash flow for partners in the US.

Worldline FlexCommissions provides software and independent sales organisation partners with the option to choose the frequency at which they receive their revenue-sharing profits, instead of having a standard monthly payout period. 

Worldline FlexCommisions' features

The newly launched feature aims to improve cash flow and provide growth opportunities for partners, enabling them to manage business expenses and invest the profits. FlexCommissions also allows customised allocation with the option to divide the frequency and distribution of payouts based on region, industry, or department. According to officials, the feature was developed based on requests from several of the company’s partners.

Moreover, both FlexCommissions and Worldline’s standard revenue sharing require no processing minimums, the feature also being priced with a transparent flat monthly fee. The feature is available in the US on the Worldline ecommerce solution, which streamlines integration with multiple APIs, payment processors, and third parties by leveraging functionality and security for efficient payment management. Worldline’s platform also allows partners to tailor their clients’ payment options with embedded payment forms or direct application integration, aiming to ensure the safety of transactions through tokenisation and real-time validation.

Worldline’s latest developments

As a global payment services provider, Worldline aims to help businesses of all sizes accelerate their growth journey by providing payment technology, local expertise, and customised solutions. Currently, the company works with over one million businesses worldwide, generating EUR 4.4 billion in revenue in 2022, according to its data. In the US, Worldline is the technology partner for software providers across 60 industries, with its offerings including online payment processing, full service or gateway processing, recurring billing, and access to a set of APIs.

At the beginning of October 2023, Castles Technology partnered with Worldline to launch its Android payment terminals and associated services, including repair and staging, in international markets. Through this collaboration, Castles Technology can further solidify its position in the EMEA region, as well as expand to other territories by providing an extensive range of new products and services.

Moreover, in September 2023, Worldline launched a dedicated Consultancy Service team for its ecommerce customers, aiming to deliver consulting services to improve the performance of online payments, optimise processing costs, and maximise online sales. Moreover, the additional service seeks to improve understanding, harness revenue benefits, and elevate payment operations.

During August 2023, the company partnered with FiveBy to provide payment processing and consulting to their clients, aiming to minimise global ecommerce payment fraud. With this collaboration, both companies want to implement the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection (DFP) platform for their clients. 

More: Link


Worldline

Industry Events

