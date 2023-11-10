Worldline collaborates with the Goethe-Institut

Specifically, Worldline will work with the Germany-based Goethe-Institut, to deliver streamlined payment experiences to its consumers through integrated local payment methods in respective currencies. Operating through 158 branches in 98 countries since its establishment in 1951, the Goethe-Institut focuses on promoting knowledge of the German language and fostering international cultural collaborations.
As part of this joint effort, Worldline has customised its leading payment solution for the Goethe-Institut, incorporating performance analytics and unified reporting. The full-service solution adopts a personal and consultative approach to ensure an optimal experience, facilitating local processing through a payment orchestration layer utilising proprietary smart routing technology. This approach aims to streamline the payment processing journey with one contract, one integration, and one financial flow.
The solution enables the Goethe-Institut to address local market nuances and characteristics across its diverse user base. Furthermore, flexible reporting systems improve payment efficiency as well as financial performance. The inclusion of Worldline's Payment Orchestration offering also provides access to local partners and acquirers. It's worth noting that Worldline's solution offers full compliance with all necessary regulations and data security standards.
In the company press release, officials from Worldline expressed the company's enthusiasm for addressing the unique challenges posed by the Goethe-Institut.
Officials from the Goethe-Institut acknowledged Worldline's understanding that payments extend beyond functionality to impact customer experience and business growth. They credited Worldline's advice and solutions for providing valuable insights into payment performance with the aim of improving collaboration with partners.
In October 2023, Worldline launched a flexible pay-out feature for its ecommerce solution, aiming to increase cash flow for partners in the US. Worldline FlexCommissions provides software and independent sales organisation partners with the option to choose the frequency at which they receive their revenue-sharing profits, instead of having a standard monthly payout period.
The recently introduced feature was designed to enhance cash flow and offer growth prospects for partners, facilitating effective management of business expenses and the reinvestment of profits. FlexCommissions provides partners with the flexibility to customise allocations, allowing them to divide payout frequency and distribution based on criteria such as region, industry, or department. Company officials noted that the development of this feature was in response to requests from a number of the company's partners.
For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific company database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions