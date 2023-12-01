Square launches Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the UK

This launch marks the UK as the third market globally where Square offers the technology to its sellers. Tap-to-Pay is available within the Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments iOS apps, with the technology allowing sellers of all sizes to accept contactless payments directly from their iPhones, without requiring additional hardware or costs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions