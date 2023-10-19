Square introduces new generative AI features

These 10 new generative AI features are tools that sellers can now use to automate operations, speed up workflows, and regain time. These tools are directly integrated into Square’s business software and are intended to provide the company’s sellers with an extra set of hands to help them handle the multifaceted demands that come with running a business.
Menu Generator: restaurants can now create a full menu on Square in just a few minutes with just a few clicks. This feature is intended to give any business looking to expand into the food sector valuable momentum and time savings when launching operations on Square.
Photo Environments: ecommerce sellers can now add AI-generated backgrounds and choose from more than 50 style prompts with the latest version of the Photo Studio app, helping them elevate their websites and attract more customers.
Personalised email copy: Square Marketing now offers integrated AI to generate personalised email copy and content optimisation.
Team announcements: employers using Square Team Communication can now quickly generate and send out team announcements using AI-generated copy, with a choice of topic, length, and tone.
Website copy generator: Square Online’s AI-assisted copy generator helps sellers enhance their websites and boost SEO – from set-up to refresh, and headlines to blog posts.
Suggested replies: Square Messages now have advanced AI responses, with the ability to personalise messages to buyers with suggested replies.
Auto-generated library: Square Point-of-Sale’s new AI-powered starter library suggests items for sellers to adopt based on insights about their business
Auto-imported services: Square Appointments has made it easier to switch booking platforms, with AI automatically importing service names, descriptions, durations, and prices during onboarding.
Kitchen categories: Square KDS can auto-assign menu items to kitchen categories and station screens to create smooth workflows for back-of-house staff.
Item descriptions: sellers running any Square Point-of-Sale software can now set up and manage their catalogue with ease. With auto-written product descriptions, sellers gain more efficiency in their operations by adding new inventory quicker and getting them ready to sell across all their integrated selling channels.
