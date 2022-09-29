Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for sellers in the US

Tap to Pay is available within the Square Point of Sale iOS app and it allows sellers to accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone, with no additional hardware required and no additional cost applied to the seller.
Through the iPhone Tap to Pay solution, Square enables sellers and established businesses to carry out in-person commerce. Square merchants with compatible iPhones have the option of accepting contactless payments by opening the Square POS app, ringing up the sale, and presenting their iPhone to the buyer who must in return complete the payment by tapping a contactless payment method like Apple Pay, any other digital wallet, or a contactless credit/debit card.
Using iPhone’s built-in features, Tap to Pay keeps the businesses and customers’ data private and secure and, when a payment is processed, card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers.
The Tap to Pay on iPhone launch follows Square’s Early Access Program, which began in June 2022, over its course sellers having discovered new value in the ability to conduct business in a secure manner, with no need for additional hardware: mobile professionals such as contractors and caterers gained the ability of taking secure contactless payments onsite at their project location; retailers found efficiency through line busting, as well as the convenience of helping customers pay off their purchase no matter where they are in store, whereas hairstylists and beauty professionals gained speed and ease with enabling customers to pay directly from their chair.
Program participants have stated that the Tap to Pay on iPhone service helps meet customer preferences with a convenient payment solution, the younger customer base opting for digital wallets or contactless cards and expedites the purchase process by offering the checkout experience wherever the shoppers are located.
Tap to Pay on iPhone is powered by Square’s software and gives sellers a flexible, mobile solution that can be adapted to the environment and meet the consumer preference for contactless payments. Square’s software also helps shoppers’ checkout experience, as they are provided with the information needed to help them complete their purchase. Square representatives have stated that their recently implemented solution follows the rapid contactless adoption rates in the US and it helps give merchants the accessibility needed to process transactions in a quick manner, without needing to resort to separate payment devices.
The latest addition to Square’s software-powered commerce tools, Tap to Pay on iPhone provides merchants with an entry point into the company’s ecosystem of business offerings. Sellers can gain access to a fully integrated technology stack with the use of the Square POS app and a compatible phone.
