Square expands offline payments feature globally

Thursday 25 April 2024 13:55 CET | News

Square has announced the expansion of its offline payments feature to all Square sellers globally, irrespective of their location or hardware device.

 

Originally introduced as 'Offline Mode' in 2014 for the Square Reader for magstripe, this solution has progressively extended to cover more of Square's hardware lineup, including Square Register and Square Terminal. Now, it encompasses all Square hardware devices, such as Square Stand and Square Reader for contactless and chip, providing offline payment capabilities to nearly 90% of hardware sellers. 

Offline payments allow Square sellers to continue processing transactions even when facing connectivity issues, whether due to remote locations, technical disruptions on their end, or card network outages. Sellers can activate offline payments in their Square settings or when their point of sale detects a connectivity issue, with a 24-hour window to reconnect and upload transactions for processing. Transaction limits are customisable, giving sellers control over their offline transactions. Once back online, Square automatically uploads and processes all offline sales seamlessly. 

While sellers are notified when they're processing offline payments, consumers experience no disruption to their purchase experience, as the process remains frictionless and transparent. In the company press release, Square emphasises its commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement, highlighting its investments in platform resilience and reliability. The company also aims to minimise disruptions and preserve trust among its sellers by improving technology and communication infrastructure, and providing real-time alerts and updates about service disruptions.

 

More information about Square 

Square offers an integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, including purpose-built software for various business operations, ecommerce tools, financial services and banking products, Buy Now, Pay Later functionality through Afterpay, staff management, and payroll capabilities.  

In December 2023, Square announced the launch of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for its sellers across the UK aiming to improve their operations. This launch marked the UK as the third market globally where Square offered the technology to its sellers. Tap-to-Pay is available within the Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments iOS apps, with the technology allowing sellers of all sizes to accept contactless payments directly from their iPhones, without requiring additional hardware or costs. 

In October 2023, Square introduced 10 generative AI tools in a bid to help businesses of all sizes. These 10 new generative AI features are tools that sellers could leverage to automate operations, speed up workflows, and regain time. The tools were directly integrated into Square’s business software and were intended to provide the company’s sellers with an extra set of hands to help them handle the multifaceted demands that come with running a business. 


