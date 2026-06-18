Wise has acquired Expatica, an online resource for people living abroad, to deepen its financial services offering to international migrants and expats.

The move aligns with broader demographic trends. According to UN data, 304 million people were international migrants in 2024, representing 3.7% of the global population. This figure underscores the scale of people requiring practical information and financial services tailored to cross-border living.

Strategic positioning in fintech

Through the process of acquiring Expatica, Wise gains a complementary asset to its core financial offering. The platform addresses the practical and administrative dimensions of international relocation, covering topics beyond financial services. With this in mind, the initiative positions Wise to capture user attention at an earlier stage of the relocation decision-making process.

Danny Butler, Head of Owned Sites at Wise, noted that the acquisition reflects Wise's focus on serving expats who face complex decisions when moving countries. It was also stated that Wise and Expatica share a common goal: helping people navigate cross-border living with reliable information and financial tools.

The company emphasised that financial management forms a critical component of the expatriate experience, as moving abroad involves managing salary payments, sending money to home countries, and spending across currencies, all areas where Wise operates.

Wise has committed to investing in Expatica, including expanding its content, local coverage, geographic markets, and language support over time. The company described expats as one of its most important customer groups, given their ongoing international financial needs spanning spending, saving, receiving, and sending money.

At the same time, the acquisition strategy appears designed to create familiarity with Wise's brand among expats during their relocation planning phase, positioning the company's financial services as a natural choice once users require cross-border payments or multicurrency accounts.

The deal represents Wise's second significant acquisition. In 2024, Wise acquired Remitly's UK and European operations, further expanding its remittance and payments capabilities.