Nuvei and Payoneer have entered into a definitive agreement under which Nuvei will acquire Payoneer.

According to the official press release, the transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to approval by Payoneer's shareholders, regulatory clearances, and other customary closing conditions.

Combined scale and capabilities

At close, the combined company is expected to generate approximately USD three billion in annual revenue and process more than USD 500 billion in annual payment volume across more than 2.4 million customers. The merger brings together Nuvei's payment acceptance capabilities with Payoneer's cross-border payout services, multi-currency accounts, and banking network, which includes same-day and real-time settlement in more than 150 markets. Earlier in June 2026, Nuvei has entered advanced acquisition talks to buy cross-border payments firm Payoneer Global for approximately USD 2.7 billion.

According to the companies, the combined infrastructure is intended to allow businesses to accept, hold, and move money, including stablecoin transactions, across more than 190 countries and territories. Customers of both companies operate across major digital commerce platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Airbnb, Fiverr, Upwork, Etsy, ByteDance, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Phil Fayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvei, described the acquisition as a step in Nuvei's development into a broader financial infrastructure provider, noting that the combined platform is intended to support payment acceptance, fund transfers, card issuance, treasury and FX management, and embedded financial services.

Regulatory footprint and emerging payment models

Payoneer's regulatory licensing across multiple jurisdictions forms part of the rationale for the deal. The company holds a licence for online payment services in mainland China and has authorisation in principle as a cross-border payment aggregator in India, under the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework.

Moreover, the companies also pointed to the transaction's relevance for emerging financial models, including agentic commerce, stablecoin payments, and platform-native financial services, which they said could help businesses move funds across different payment types, settlement networks, and jurisdictions.

John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer, noted that the company has built relationships with businesses in markets that typically require a longer period to establish trust over its twenty years of operation, and that the combination with Nuvei is intended to extend the range of markets and services available to its customer base.