Circle acquires IBM blockchain patent portfolio

Circle Internet Group has acquired a blockchain patent portfolio from IBM, expanding its intellectual property holdings across banking and financial services.

The transaction includes more than 680 patent families and close to 1.000 issued patents worldwide. Moreover, the acquired patents span foundational blockchain technology alongside applications in banking, financial services, insurance, enterprise infrastructure, supply chain verification, and secure cloud operations. According to Circle, the acquisition positions the company as the top holder of blockchain patents in the US. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Strategic rationale

Circle stated that the expanded intellectual property position supports the infrastructure behind its existing product lines, including the USDC stablecoin, the Circle Payments Network, and Arc, its enterprise-oriented blockchain. In addition, the company also referenced a broader set of onchain products and agentic financial tools under development. Circle and IBM said they plan to explore further commercial opportunities beyond the patent transaction itself, though no further detail on the nature of such cooperation was provided.

Sarah Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Circle, said intellectual property is central to the company's mission of expanding adoption of onchain infrastructure, and described IBM as having a long history of technological development in the sector.

Industry context

IBM has been active in blockchain research and enterprise deployment for over a decade, including work on permissioned distributed ledger systems for institutional use. Patent activity in the blockchain sector saw a notable increase between 2018 and 2019, though offensive patent litigation in the space has historically been limited. The acquisition places a large share of blockchain-related intellectual property built up during that period under Circle's ownership.

For Circle, the transaction adds an intellectual property layer to a business built primarily around stablecoin issuance and payment infrastructure. USDC is used for payments, cross-border transfers, and settlement by a range of institutional and retail users, while the Circle Payments Network and Arc represent newer efforts to extend Circle's infrastructure to broader financial use cases. A significant patent portfolio covering banking, insurance, and enterprise applications may become relevant as tokenisation and onchain financial products continue to expand across these sectors.

The companies did not specify how the patents will be applied in practice, nor whether Circle intends to license the portfolio, use it defensively, or pursue enforcement action. Circle is not listed among members of patent-pooling initiatives active in the blockchain sector, such as the Crypto Open Patent Alliance.