Adyen has agreed to acquire Orb, a US-based enterprise billing platform, in a deal worth USD 335 million.

According to the official press release, when the transaction closes, Orb will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Adyen, operated under an incubator model. Adyen will finance the acquisition entirely from its available cash resources, and Orb's co-founders are set to reinvest part of their proceeds into newly issued Adyen ordinary shares.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on 1 July 2026, alongside Adyen's previously announced acquisition of Talon.One.

Linking billing and payment data

According to Adyen, the move responds to a broader shift toward usage-based pricing models, driven partly by the adoption of AI, which require infrastructure able to process large volumes of usage events in real time. The company said billing and payments currently operate as separate systems, with data on each side remaining siloed.

In addition, combining the two is intended to create a two-way data flow: billing information would feed into Adyen's Dynamic Identification layer, while payment data and risk scoring would be used to inform billing processes, with the stated aim of reducing fraud and improving transaction success rates.

Integration approach

Adyen described Orb's architecture as storing the full event stream of usage data rather than aggregating it before invoicing, an approach it said gives enterprise platforms more flexibility in structuring pricing and testing monetisation models. During the initial phase after closing, Adyen plans to run Orb under an incubator model to preserve operational continuity, including continued support for multi-PSP environments. Moreover, the company said its longer-term aim is to bring billing and payments together into a single infrastructure for merchants.

Financial outlook

Adyen said its existing financial targets remain unchanged and are stated independently of the Orb and Talon.One acquisitions. For 2026, the company expects the two deals combined to add one percentage point to net revenue growth, while contributing a one percentage point dilution to its margin, including one-time transaction costs.

Ingo Uytdehaage, Co-CEO of Adyen, said the acquisition reflects customer demand for infrastructure capable of handling complex, high-volume usage models as pricing and consumption patterns change, adding that combining Orb's billing capabilities with Adyen's payments platform is intended to link what merchants charge with how those charges are processed. Alvaro Morales, CEO of Orb, said the company's architecture was built to process consumption data at the event level, and that joining Adyen would connect this data to real-time payment information.

Legal and financial advisers on the transaction included Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati for Adyen, with KPMG Advisory N.V. acting as financial due diligence advisor, while Goodwin Procter LLP advised Orb, with AXOM Partners LLC acting as exclusive financial advisor.