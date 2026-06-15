Barclays has agreed to acquire UK-based financial education app GoHenry from US fintech Acorns.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions and is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2026. As part of the agreement, Acorns will retain its US GoHenry business, which now operates under the Acorns Early brand, as well as Pixpay, its European youth finance product. Only the UK GoHenry business will transfer to Barclays.

Under the new agreement, GoHenry will become part of Barclays, which the bank said would give the brand a platform to grow within the UK market and provide existing members with a route to continue using financial products once they turn 18.

Product range and educational tools

According to the official press release, GoHenry's offering combines a debit card for young people with educational content built into the app. In 2020, the company introduced Money Missions, a series of short in-app lessons designed to complement the practical experience of using the card. The following year, GoHenry expanded into investment products with the launch of a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA, a single diversified fund managed by Vanguard intended to make it straightforward for UK families to invest on behalf of a child.

Strategic rationale

For Barclays, the acquisition is intended to add a youth-focused financial education product to its existing retail offering for households and families in the UK, covering needs from a child's first account through to later life financial products.

For Acorns, the sale of the UK GoHenry business allows the company to concentrate on its Acorns Early brand in the US, which a company official said has grown to more than 1.4 million customers since the original GoHenry acquisition. Separately from this transaction, Barclays and Acorns said they are exploring further partnership opportunities to serve customers in the US and the UK. J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to Acorns on the deal.