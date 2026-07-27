Stripe has reportedly entered talks to acquire AI model marketplace OpenRouter in a deal valued at USD 10 billion.

The payments company is in discussions to acquire OpenRouter, a marketplace that allows developers to route traffic across multiple artificial intelligence models, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the transaction could value OpenRouter near USD 10 billion, above the USD 1.3 billion valuation the company received during a funding round in May 2026. The exact terms of the potential deal have not been confirmed.

Deal status and competing interest

According to the report, an agreement could be announced in the near term, although negotiations remain ongoing and could still fail to materialise or draw competing bids. Several other technology companies have reportedly also considered offers for OpenRouter, reflecting broader interest in companies providing infrastructure for artificial intelligence deployment.

Founded in 2023, OpenRouter operates as an intermediary between developers of AI models and enterprise users, enabling companies to compare, access, and switch between hundreds of proprietary and open-weight models. The report noted that the platform has benefited from enterprise efforts to manage operational costs and reduce reliance on a single model provider by diversifying model usage across their systems. OpenRouter, which is based in the US, already has an operational relationship with Stripe, using the company's platform to process customer transactions.

Strategic context for Stripe

For Stripe, the potential acquisition would extend the company's activities beyond payments processing into infrastructure supporting the AI sector. Stripe reached a valuation of USD 159 billion earlier in 2026. Moreover, the company has also pursued a joint bid for PayPal Holdings alongside private equity firm Advent International; their unsolicited offer of USD 53 billion for PayPal was declined, with the two parties said to be considering their next steps regarding a potential future proposal. The proposed OpenRouter deal, alongside the PayPal approach, reflects ongoing acquisition activity by Stripe across payments and digital finance markets.