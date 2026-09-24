US-based StrategyCorps has acquired Quantuma, a provider of AI agents for commercial banking, to launch MonetizeIQ (MIQ) for Business Banking.

MIQ for Business Banking is an extension of MIQ’s relationship-pricing platform that applies transaction intelligence to commercial and business customer relationships.

Quantuma describes itself as an AI-native relationship solution for commercial and business banking. Founded by former Google and IBM employees, the company deploys a dedicated AI agent for each client of a bank, analysing transactions and monitoring market signals to identify opportunities.

Competition for small business customers

The acquisition targets a segment where community and regional institutions face pressure from non-bank competitors. According to the Federal Reserve Banks' Small Business Credit Survey, the share of small businesses looking for financing from online fintech lenders rose from 17% in 2020 to 29% in 2025.

As stated by StrategyCorps, the issue is partly one of capacity. Relationship managers often oversee more business accounts than they can actively track, so signals indicating a need for credit or other services can go unnoticed. As a result, clients may turn to other providers for lending, merchant services, and related products.

How the platform works

Under the new model, every existing business customer, along with selected prospects, is automatically assigned an AI agent that works alongside the relationship manager. The agent reviews a business's activity and flags specific revenue opportunities, such as a loan the business may be ready for or merchant services it currently obtains from a competitor. StrategyCorps states that the approach can scale to hundreds of thousands of agents, allowing smaller commercial teams to pursue more opportunities while the relationship manager remains at the centre of the client conversation.

The technology rests on two components: transaction intelligence and agent orchestration. The first is based on fine-tuned large language models that convert raw commercial transaction data into usable insight. The second applies that intelligence on a relationship-by-relationship basis. Designed for financial institutions, the system is built for transparency and explainability, providing a compliant audit trail and citations so that relationship managers have a documented rationale to share with clients.

Strategic fit and rollout

StrategyCorps' existing portfolio includes CheckingScore and BaZing, which support institutions' checking account strategies, deposit growth, and non-interest income, alongside the MonetizeIQ platform. Vince Bezemer, president of StrategyCorps, said MIQ already supports retail and business relationships at community and regional banks, and that Quantuma extends its capabilities on the commercial side by helping relationship bankers identify client needs at an early stage, often before the questions are raised.

The Quantuma-powered MIQ for Business Banking will roll out to StrategyCorps customers and selected prospects from the fourth quarter of 2026.