Fime has acquired Red Alert Labs, adding cybersecurity evaluation and compliance automation to its digital trust and payments services.

According to the official press release, the deal adds cybersecurity evaluation, certification expertise, and compliance automation to Fime's existing capabilities in the payments and identity sectors.

Adding cybersecurity evaluation and compliance automation

According to the companies, digital ecosystems are becoming more interconnected, meaning payments, digital identities, connected devices, and AI-enabled services increasingly depend on shared foundations of security, interoperability, and compliance. Fime's stated ambition is to build trust infrastructure that allows these ecosystems to scale, combining testing and assurance platforms with independent evaluation and certification across the lifecycle of digital products and services.

Red Alert Labs brings accredited cybersecurity evaluation expertise together with its CyberPass compliance automation platform. Beyond accredited security evaluation, CyberPass is designed to let manufacturers assess and continuously improve their compliance readiness, while helping certification schemes manage and scale assessment and certification processes.

Regulatory backdrop: the EU Cyber Resilience Act

The acquisition comes as new cybersecurity regulation takes effect in the EU. Under the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), reporting obligations apply from 11 September 2026, with the Act's main obligations taking effect from 11 December 2027. As a result, manufacturers will increasingly be required to demonstrate cybersecurity compliance not only at the point of product launch, but throughout the product lifecycle.

Combined, Fime and Red Alert Labs plan to support customers across the full cycle of security, from advisory and security-by-design through implementation, testing, evaluation, and certification, to continuous assurance. This extends Fime's existing approach in payments and digital identity into cybersecurity.

Integration and leadership

Lionel Grosclaude, chief executive of Fime, said the company's ambition is to become a global Digital Trust Provider, noting that after more than three decades of work in payments, Fime has already extended into digital identity and smart mobility, and views cybersecurity as a further step as these markets converge.

In addition, Roland Atoui, founder and managing director of Red Alert Labs, said the company was built on the premise that cybersecurity assurance needs to be scalable and continuous, and that joining Fime combines its accredited evaluation expertise and CyberPass platform with Fime's testing, certification, and digital trust capabilities.

Red Alert Labs will continue to operate as an accredited, independent cybersecurity laboratory, retaining the accreditations and technical autonomy underpinning its work. It will operate under the identity 'Red Alert Labs, cybersecurity by Fime', combining its security expertise and technology with Fime's international reach. Atoui will continue to lead Red Alert Labs, with an expanded scope covering Fime's security activities globally.