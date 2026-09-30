MoonPay has agreed to acquire North Capital, adding private-markets infrastructure and regulated securities services to its platform.

MoonPay, a financial technology company, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire North Capital Investment Technology. The transaction would make North Capital a wholly owned subsidiary of MoonPay and add its securities brokerage and investment advisory businesses to MoonPay’s financial infrastructure platform.

North Capital provides technology and regulated financial services to private securities issuers, professional intermediaries, fund managers, and investors. Its services cover capital raising, asset management, clearing, custody, and secondary trading for exempt securities, including tokenised securities. The company also provides investor onboarding, transaction processing, subscription escrow, and custody through its technology infrastructure.

North Capital provides private-markets infrastructure

North Capital operates PPEX, a registered alternative trading system that supports secondary trading. Its platform has supported more than USD 8.7 billion in primary and secondary transaction volume, while PPEX has more than 1,250 approved assets available for secondary-market trading. Its operating businesses also include SEC-registered broker-dealers, a transfer agent, and an investment adviser.

Upon completion, the acquisition would bring North Capital’s regulated brokerage, investment advisory, custody, and secondary-trading capabilities into MoonPay’s financial infrastructure. The company said the combination would connect its infrastructure for fiat and digital assets with capabilities covering private securities and tokenised assets. The acquisition would therefore extend MoonPay’s existing infrastructure into private securities.

Transaction remains subject to regulatory approval

The boards of directors of MoonPay and North Capital have unanimously approved the transaction. Completion remains subject to required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The companies have not specified a date for completion. The transaction would bring North Capital’s regulated brokerage, investment advisory, custody, and secondary-trading capabilities into MoonPay’s platform, subject to regulatory approval.