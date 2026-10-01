Stripe has agreed to acquire Parafin, an embedded financial products platform that offers credit to small businesses via platforms.

The deal adds Parafin's credit portfolio to Stripe's existing financing product for platforms, Stripe Capital. Parafin supplies credit offerings that platforms such as DoorDash, Gusto, Jobber, and Mindbody make available to their small business customers. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the coming months. It remains subject to customary closing conditions, including any regulatory clearances required.

Platforms as a channel for small business credit

More than 18,000 platforms build on Stripe. These platforms increasingly function as the financial home for the small businesses they serve, and products such as Stripe Capital allow them to open up additional revenue streams.

Stripe reports that demand for Capital has grown as the pace of new business creation picks up, while traditional financing remains constrained. According to the company, in Q2 2026, the number of new businesses launching on Stripe rose 86% year on year. In the US, by contrast, only 41% of small business loan applications were approved in 2025, a figure 18% lower than in 2015.

Stripe also points to its own research on the effect of financing. Businesses that accepted Stripe Capital offers increased 27 percentage points faster than those that did not.

Since 2020, Parafin has provided access to capital for more than 60,000 businesses. Besides its core capital product, the company offers two additional credit products, Pay Over Time and Spend. Both are designed to give businesses more flexibility in managing cash flow. The acquisition would therefore extend Stripe's credit range for platforms beyond the financing model offered through Capital.

Rationale for the deal

Stripe presents the acquisition as a way to strengthen its support for platforms and to increase the volume of credit reaching small businesses. Neetika Bansal, business lead at Stripe, described platforms as central to the company's mission, given that they support millions of small businesses worldwide. Reminding of Parafin's expertise on credit, risk, and Embedded Finance, the official stated that the collaboration will offer a wider range of credit products across a larger ecosystem and expand credit access for high-growth businesses.

Sahill Poddar, cofounder and CEO of Parafin, said the company was founded to make modern credit products, previously available mainly to large companies, accessible to small businesses. In addition, Poddar noted that Stripe's financial infrastructure and global reach are expected to help Parafin scale more quickly. That reach would allow it to serve millions more businesses through the platforms they already use.